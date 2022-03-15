Campus Profile: University of North Alabama
University of North Alabama is a public university in Alabama. Around 7, 200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Student Alliance for Equality
Campus Reform FEC Data on University of North Alabama Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of North Alabama employee political donations contributed 87.67% to Democratic candidates, while 12.33% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
The University of North Alabama has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
The University of North Alabama is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.
Stories by Campus Reform about the University of North Alabama:
Student gov president under pressure to resign after voicing religious views on social media
After expressing his religious views about the LGTBQ+ community, the student body president of the University of North Alabama faces demands for his resignation. The student apologized for the post but members of the Student Government Association are still calling for his removal.
Prof wants ‘body size’ added to diversity curricula
A professor at the University of North Alabama recently called for “body size” to be added into college diversity curriculum to fight “weight-based microaggressions.”