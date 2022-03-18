Campus Profile: University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of North Carolina Charlotte is a public university in North Carolina. Around 24,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Young Americans for Freedom at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte





Liberal Organizations:

49er Athlete Ally

Activate! Social Justice Institute

Advocates For Change

Amnesty International

Black Student Union

Charlotte Pride OUTreach Association

College Democrats at UNC Charlotte

For Us: A QTBIPOC Student Space

Health Care Justice at UNC Charlotte

LGBTQIA+ Community Chats

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UNC Charlotte

Prism

Queer Year 1

Queer Yoga CLT

Race Conscious Conversations for Students

Sex Week UNC Charlotte

Young Democratic Socialists of America at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte





OpenSecrets Data on University of North Carolina at Charlotte Employee Political Donations

In the 2020 election cycle, 74.9% of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.8% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.” FIRE also notes that a green light does not by itself guarantee that a school actively supports free expression.





COVID-19:

University of North Carolina Charlotte is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.





Stories by Campus Reform about the University of North Carolina at Charlotte:





OPINION: My college is robbing me. Here's the bill to prove it.

The University of North Carolina- Charlotte is taking students’ money for services it won’t provide, claiming it is insurance for the future of the university. Meanwhile, students, many of whom are out of work due to COVID-19, need that cash today to afford basic necessities.





UNC Charlotte offers 'Anti-Racism' graduate certificate for public educators

UNC Charlotte is offering a graduate education certificate in "anti-racism." The certificate costs up to $12,321 dollars for four online courses.





$300k NSF grant to train student teachers on ‘systemic racism’

UNC Charlotte was awarded almost $300,000 to create training modules for student teachers on the effects of systemic racism in education. The project aims to help teachers 'better support and advocate for the students in their secondary mathematics classes, especially students who identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.’