WATCH: Students appalled that university invites cop-killer to campus





On this week's episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Peter Cordi breaks down the controversy surrounding SUNY Brockport's decision to invite convicted cop-killer Jalil Muntaqim to speak at a school event.

The event, "History of Black Resistance, U.S. Political Prisoners & Genocide: A Conversation with Jalil Muntaqim," labels the killer a "political prisoner" and a "loving human being."

The school initially used a Promoting Excellence in Diversity (PED) Grant to fund the event, but has since rescinded the award.

Additionally, California Campus Reform Correspondent Allie Simon joins Campus Countdown to discuss Georgia State University's "woke" spin on Women's History Month by celebrating "womxn."

Cordi also reacts to the Wyoming State Senate's decision to defund the University of Wyoming's gender and women's studies department, citing that the program produces a "biased" view of education and linking its goals to "service and activism."

"People who cannot even define what a woman is have no place teaching about gender and women’s studies, and if a group of professors wants to be activists they can start a political organization or join one," Cordi says. "There are plenty to choose from, but a university should never be a place where students are told what to think- especially when such ideas are rooted in falsehoods."

This week's Woke Tweet of the Week goes to Vice News, which had University of California, Los Angeles, lecturer Dexter Thomas explain the online trend of leftists making fun of unvaccinated individuals who die of COVID-19.

"In the same way that the internet is great for finding out that you're not the only one who likes cat videos. It's also really good at helping you find out that you're not the only one who doesn't care anymore of anti-vaxxers die, or that maybe there's other people who are also angry that they're putting the rest of us in danger," Thomas says in the video.

Cordi reacted, "This is the empathetic and tolerant left for you- a perfect example of the type of people indoctrinating the next generation of leaders and executives in our country. It’s no wonder why we’re headed in the wrong direction."

Watch the full video above.

Follow @PeterCordi on Twitter