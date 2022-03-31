Campus Profile: University of Northwestern, St. Paul

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Northwestern St. Paul is a private university in Minnesota. Around 3,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Conservatives (Turning Point USA, Northwestern Chapter)

UNW Students for Life





Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

LatinX





FEC Data on University of Northwestern, St. Paul Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Northwestern St. Paul employee political donations contributed 60% to Democratic candidates, while 40% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for the University of Northwestern St. Paul.





COVID-19:

University of Northwestern St. Paul is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.





