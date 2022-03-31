Campus Profile: University of Northwestern, St. Paul
University of Northwestern St. Paul is a private university in Minnesota. Around 3,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Conservatives (Turning Point USA, Northwestern Chapter)
UNW Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Union
LatinX
FEC Data on University of Northwestern, St. Paul Employee Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Northwestern St. Paul employee political donations contributed 60% to Democratic candidates, while 40% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for the University of Northwestern St. Paul.
COVID-19:
University of Northwestern St. Paul is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
Stories by Campus Reform about University of Northwestern, St. Paul:
Students at Christian university call on school to turn away from 'falsehood' that is Critical Race Theory
Two students for the University of Northwestern - St. Paul started a change.org petition to stop their school from teaching Critical Race Theory. The university president responded by saying he does "not agree" with the petition's allegations.