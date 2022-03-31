Campus Reform | Campus Profile: University of Northwestern, St. Paul
Campus Profile: University of Northwestern, St. Paul

University of Northwestern St. Paul is a private university in Minnesota. Around 3,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Megan Young | Minnesota Campus Correspondent
Thursday, March 31, 2022 2:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Northwestern St. Paul is a private university in Minnesota. Around 3,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

College Conservatives (Turning Point USA, Northwestern Chapter)

UNW Students for Life


Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

LatinX


FEC Data on University of Northwestern, St. Paul Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Northwestern St. Paul employee political donations contributed 60% to Democratic candidates, while 40% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for the University of Northwestern St. Paul.


COVID-19:

University of Northwestern St. Paul is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.


Stories by Campus Reform about University of Northwestern, St. Paul:


Students at Christian university call on school to turn away from 'falsehood' that is Critical Race Theory

Two students for the University of Northwestern - St. Paul started a change.org petition to stop their school from teaching Critical Race Theory. The university president responded by saying he does "not agree" with the petition's allegations.

Staff image

