Campus Profile: Colorado State University

Colorado State University is a public university in Colorado. Around 25,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Colorado State University is a public university in Colorado. Around 25,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans at CSU

Students for Life

Turning Point USA at Colorado State University

Network of Enlightened Women

Liberal Organizations:

Athlete Ally at Colorado State

Bi, Aro/Ace, Pan, Poly, and Queer

Black Student Alliance

Defend our Future

Diverse-OT

Dreamers United at Colorado State University

Feminist Club

Gender Identity Group for Learning and Expression at Colorado State University

Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics

Rams for Progress

Rams Organizing for Animal Rights

Young Democratic Socialists of America at CSU

Young Democrats

The Brazen Project at CSU

Campus Step Up: A Social Justice Retreat

FEC Data on Colorado State University Employee Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Colorado State University employee political donations contributed 95.79% to Democratic candidates, while 4.05% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Colorado State University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

Colorado State University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Stories by Campus Reform about Colorado State University

Have you or a loved one been 'affected' by 'free speech?' Colorado State University has resources to help.

A sign at Colorado State University lists resources available to students who have 'been affected by a free speech event on campus.'

CSU has consistently been a hostile environment for free speech, especially for conservative organizations.

Updated CSU course requirement replaces focus on 'global awareness' with 'equity and inclusion'

The updated Colordo State University diversity course requirement, beginning in the fall of 2022, will require that 50% of the students grade will be based on the 'student engagement in dialogue.'

The course list for the 'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion' requirement has yet to be announced.

Colorado bans legacy admissions at public schools to combat 'systemic inequity'

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed a bill that will prohibit public colleges and universities from giving legacy students a boost in the admissions process.

Though legacy admissions are most well-known at elite colleges, many public colleges and universities also consider an applicant's legacy status.