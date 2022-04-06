JOB ALERT: Four positions open at American Enterprise Institute

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.









The American Enterprise Institute (AEI) is searching to fill four positions based out of their Washington, DC headquarters.

AEI, a public policy think tank, conducts research in Economics, Foreign and Defense Policy, Health Care, Politics and Public Opinion, Poverty Studies, Education, Society and Culture, and Technology and Innovation. Their purpose is stated as a dedication to defending human dignity, expanding human potential, and building a freer and safer world.





Research Assistant, Education Policy Studies

This is a full-time research assistant position in the education policy studies department, working towards solutions in K-12 and higher education.

Primary Responsibilities include research and administrative assistance, along with helping to manage daily operations.

Research and writing responsibilities consist of both small-scale and long-term research projects, writing first drafts of op-eds and reports, making revisions, and copyediting final products.

Qualifications include organizational skills, attention to detail and high initiative, proficiency in administrative and logistical tasks, strong interpersonal skills, strong communication skills, and interest in education.

Ideal candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, and 500-word writing sample with their application.





Research Assistant, Health Policy

This is a full-time research assistant position, assisting in research and writing on various health policy topics.

Responsibilities consist of editing and contributing to research articles, op-eds, and a new book project, preparing content for media articles, interfacing with Capitol Hill staff, federal agency staff, and experts, monitoring news and contributing to rapid response to public health events, and coordinating public and private events.

Qualifications include analytical capabilities with spreadsheets and methods for analyzing data, interest in life sciences and clinical research, and a Bachelor’s degree.

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter, unofficial academic transcripts, and 500-word writing sample with their application.





Digital Content Assistant

This is a full-time position supporting the digital team with managing, uploading, and publishing content.

Responsibilities consist of working within WorkPress to create, update, and implement content, actively contributing to growth of AEI sites, writing, editing, and proofreading content, populating and sending out newsletters, reporting team activities in Salesforce.

Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree, 0-2 years of experience managing web content, knowledge of WordPress and HTML, CSS, and webpage creation, experience working with stakeholders and content management.





Development Assistant/Associate, Individual Fundraising

There are two available positions in this full-time role working with a team of fundraising professionals. This role is ideal for expanding passion in nonprofit fundraising within public policy.

Responsibilities consist of supporting AEI’s fundraising team, managing and executing crucial projects for donor strategic outreach, preparing strategy memo, conducting research on donors and prospects, and updating, managing, and utilizing AEI’s donor base.

Qualifications include a Bachelor’s degree, interest in public policy, efficiency in a team setting, strong oral and written communication skills, ability to meet deadlines, multitask, and prioritize, strong strategic thinking and problem-solving skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office, experience in Salesforce or Marketo, and experience with design, Adobe, or branding.

Candidates interested in applying should visit AEI’s job listings.

