REPORT: ‘Disturbing' pride flags display includes ‘pony play,’ ‘rubber’ fetishes

An informational display at the University of North Texas (UNT) reportedly showcased multiple sexualities and pride flags, along with descriptions of what each flag represents.

UNT student Kelly Neidert took to Twitter to share photos of the campus dorm display "Pride Flags."

Neidert’s Mar. 31 tweet points out two specific pride flags that caught her attention: the pony pride flag and the rubber pride flag.

Thank you West Hall for giving us this chart of mental illnesses! I can’t decide which is worse, “rubber pride flag” or “pony pride flag” pic.twitter.com/Fcs2bozFoQ — Kelly (@kelly_neidert) April 1, 2022

The "Pony Flag" is pictured as a flag with horseshoes in the middle. According to the display, pony play is defined as “a distinct fetish where people are treated like horses by wearing hooves, ears, and saddles and pulling carts.”

“Rubber Pride" is in celebration of anyone who is a “member of the rubber and latex fetish community.” The description of rubber pride is also connected to the group’s “predecessor,” the leather pride flag.

[RELATED: Conservative politician allegedly punched at UNT event speaks out about the campus mob]

Neidert told Campus Reform that she is not sure why or when the display was put up. However, she said there are always pride flags around campus, so the display did not surprise her.

“I think the pride flag wall is disturbing,” Neidert told Campus Reform. “I have no idea why students in the dorms need to see that and be aware of that information.”

At first, Neidert thought the display was a joke due to the inclusion of both the pony and rubber fetishes, but she then noticed the other, more common pride flags.

Neidert also shared her confusion in choosing to group fetishes with the LGBTQ movement.

[RELATED: 'Prostitutes coming to campus': Students host 'Sex Toy Raffle,' other 'Sexxx Events']

“I didn’t know weird fetishes fell under the LGBTQ umbrella,” she said. “Advertising those things makes it even harder to take that movement seriously.”

UNT student Stephen Moritz said the flag display “[shows] just how far left UNT is.”

“UNT says they support diversity, but if you don’t claim to be apart of one of the groups on that board, the university will turn its back on you,” Moitz told Campus Reform.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of North Texas for comment, but did not receive a response.

Follow @thelogandubil on Twitter