Campus Profile: University of Delaware

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Delaware is a public university in Delaware. Around 18,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Blue Hens for Israel

College Republicans

Students for the 2nd Amendment

Turning Point USA





Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

Campus Alliance de La Raza

College Democrats

Designing and Reshaping the Art of Glamor

Latinx Users Group

Lavender Programming Board

March for Our Lives

PERIOD

Planned Parenthood Generation Action

PRISM

Students Acting for Gender Equity

Students for Justice in Palestine

Sunrise Newark

UniDreamers





FEC Data on University of Delaware Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Delaware employee political donations contributed 95.56% to Democratic candidates, while 4.15% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

The University of Delaware has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.





COVID-19:

The University of Delaware is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.





Campus Reform stories about the University of Delaware:





U. Delaware is hoarding records that could corroborate Tara Reade's allegations against Biden

Reade says she doesn't have a copy. But the University of Deleware might. Biden sexual assault accuser Tara Reade says she filed an official complaint with the senate against Biden at the time he allegedly assaulted her.





Prof 'will not be rehired' following Otto Warmbier remarks

University of Delaware (UDel) adjunct professor who said that Otto Warmbier “got exactly what he deserved” will not be returning to teach at the university, officials announced on Sunday.





Employees at Biden's alma mater donated $84,298 to his campaign, just $946 to Trump's

Employees at the University of Delaware overwhelmingly donated to former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign between 2019 and 2020, according to an exclusive analysis by Campus Reform. The public data used to analyze the political leanings of faculty, staff, and administrators of the university, was obtained from the Federal Election Commission.