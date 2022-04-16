Campus Profile: Mercer University
Mercer University is a private university in Georgia. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Mercer University is a private university in Georgia. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Mercer College Republicans
Mercer Students for Life
Network of Enlightened Women (NeW)
Students for Liberty
Students Supporting Israel
Turning Point USA
Liberal Organizations:
Common Ground
Green Coalition
Mercer Students for Justice in Palestine
Mercer URGE
Organization of Black Students
Period
Young Democrats of Mercer University
FEC Data on Mercer University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Mercer University employee political donations contributed 91.19% to Democratic candidates, while 8.81% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Mercer University has not yet received a FIRE free speech rating.
COVID-19:
Mercer University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
Campus Reform stories about Mercer University:
'May try praying it to Satan or Lil Nasx': Smith SHREDS theology professor for praying to God to 'hate white people
In the latest episode of the Campus Countdown, Video Reporter Addison Smith called out Chanequa Walker-Barnes, a theology professor at Mercer University, for praying to God to help her "hate white people."
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please held me to hate White people'
A seminary professor wrote a prayer in which she asks God to help her “hate White people.” Chanequa Walker-Barnes is an associate professor of practical theology at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, which claims a Baptist identity. Her oration was published in A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal.
VIDEO: Students React To 'EXTREME' Comments From Leftist Professors
Over the past year, Campus Reform has reported on numerous professors who have sent out anti-conservative Tweets and made public statements, often wishing harm upon them.