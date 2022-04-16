Campus Reform | Campus Profile: Mercer University
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Mercer University

Mercer University is a private university in Georgia. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Dozens of universities host segregated graduation ceremonies based on 'identities'
By Robert Schmad '23
2
Emory workshop promotes abortion advocacy
By Robert Schmad '23
3
University hosts 'Drag Queen Story Hour' for 2-year-olds
By Peter Cordi
4
New Mexico is paying college tuition for illegal immigrants with COVID relief funds
By Alexa Schwerha
5
This is how one university event encouraged 'littles' to 'explore' their gender identity
By Peter Cordi
6
Professor suspended after publicly criticizing university's 'wokeness'
By Leana Dippie '23
Alyssa Patterson '24 | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Saturday, April 16, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Mercer University is a private university in Georgia. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university. 


Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

Mercer College Republicans 

Mercer Students for Life

Network of Enlightened Women (NeW)

Students for Liberty

Students Supporting Israel

Turning Point USA


Liberal Organizations:

Common Ground

Green Coalition

Mercer Students for Justice in Palestine

Mercer URGE

Organization of  Black Students

Period

Young Democrats of Mercer University


FEC Data on Mercer University Political Donations:


According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Mercer University employee political donations contributed 91.19% to Democratic candidates, while 8.81% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Mercer University has not yet received a FIRE free speech rating.


COVID-19:

Mercer University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.


Campus Reform stories about Mercer University:

'May try praying it to Satan or Lil Nasx': Smith SHREDS theology professor for praying to God to 'hate white people

In the latest episode of the Campus Countdown, Video Reporter Addison Smith called out Chanequa Walker-Barnes, a theology professor at Mercer University, for praying to God to help her "hate white people."


Theology prof: 'Dear God, please held me to hate White people'

A seminary professor wrote a prayer in which she asks God to help her “hate White people.” Chanequa Walker-Barnes is an associate professor of practical theology at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, which claims a Baptist identity. Her oration was published in A Rhythm of Prayer: A Collection of Meditations for Renewal.


VIDEO: Students React To 'EXTREME' Comments From Leftist Professors

Over the past year, Campus Reform has reported on numerous professors who have sent out anti-conservative Tweets and made public statements, often wishing harm upon them.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this