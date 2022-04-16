Campus Profile: Mercer University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Mercer University is a private university in Georgia. Around 5,000 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.





Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Mercer College Republicans

Mercer Students for Life

Network of Enlightened Women (NeW)

Students for Liberty

Students Supporting Israel

Turning Point USA





Liberal Organizations:

Common Ground

Green Coalition

Mercer Students for Justice in Palestine

Mercer URGE

Organization of Black Students

Period

Young Democrats of Mercer University





FEC Data on Mercer University Political Donations:





According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Mercer University employee political donations contributed 91.19% to Democratic candidates, while 8.81% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.





Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Mercer University has not yet received a FIRE free speech rating.





COVID-19:

Mercer University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.





