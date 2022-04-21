New state law protecting women's sports leads to student protests

Students at Southern Utah University (SUU) gathered on Apr. 14 to protest the passage of HB0011, a state bill that prohibits student-athletes from competing in sports against members of the opposite sex.

Campus Reform previously reported that the Utah legislature overrode Governor Spencer Cox's veto of the bill.

SUU News has referred to HB0011, titled "Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities," as “a bill that bans transgender students from participating in their gender-preferred sport.”

The outlet also published photographs of protesters displaying pro-transgender rights signs and pride flags.

The bill takes effect on Jul. 1.

The push to allow student-athletes to participate in their “gender-preferred sport” comes as 15 states have already banned athletes in competing in their opposite-sex sports divisions.

Campus Reform reported Wednesday that Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf (D) promised to veto his state's "Fairness in Women’s Sports Act."

As more states join the legislative battle to protect women’s sports, the Biden Administration’s Department of Education has proposed expanding Title IX protections to include transgender students.

Campus Reform continues to cover the states' fight against this Title IX revision.

Campus Reform has reached out to Southern Utah University and SUU News for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

