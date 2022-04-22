Campus Profile: Ohio Northern University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Ohio Northern University is a private United Methodist Church–affiliated university in Ada, Ohio. Around 2,100 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

Black Student Union

Amnesty International

FEC Data on Ohio Northern University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Ohio Northern University employee political donations contributed 66% to Democratic candidates, while 34% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Ohio Northern University has not been given a speech code rating.

COVID-19:

Ohio Northern University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Campus Reform stories about Ohio Northern University:

EXCLUSIVE: ONU denies College Republicans' 'Back the Blue' apparel design

Ohio Northern University denied the College Republicans chapter's request to print 'Back the Blue' shirts that the chapter designed to also include the Thin Blue Line flag.

'Campus Reform' obtained copies of the email exchange between the university and club, which prompted the latter's president to say she feels 'silenced' by the school.

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: College Republicans can now sell 'Back the Blue' apparel, but only to members

Ohio Northern University relaxed its earlier ban on the shirt after Campus Reform reporting convinced the administration to revisit the issue.

An official with the university's College Republicans chapter stated that the outcome was 'better than nothing.'