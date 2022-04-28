‘Israeli Apartheid Week’ featured anti-Israel events on American college campuses

Chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) recently organized activities “Israeli Apartheid Week” on university campuses across the United States.

Boston University

SJP at Boston University invited their “comrades” at the university to a five-day series of events to call “attention to apartheid-Israel’s structural and institutionalized racial domination and oppression of Palestinians, while celebrating of [sic] Palestinian resistance!”

Events included a film screening of The Present, a film set in Gaza about a Palestinian man and his daughter's attempt to find a gift, a “rebuilding” Gaza talk, and an apartheid wall showcase. The university’s chapter also organized a lecture on “The Deadly Exchange,” a project critical of American law enforcement officers that train Israeli cops and soldiers.

Duke University

Duke University’s SJP chapter and the Arab Students Organization co-hosted three days of events including “Palestine 101,” a talk that characterized Israel as a creation of Great Britain that “stripped the Palestinians [sic] right to self-governance and self-determination.”

Georgetown University

SJP and several allied organizations at Georgetown University put on a series of events for Israeli Apartheid Week billed as “educating the community about Palestinian culture and the human rights issues at stake in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis.” Over five days, the events consisted of “discussions, a film screening, an art event, and a gala to close out Israeli Apartheid Week[.]”

Columbia University

SJP also organized events at Columbia University, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas. The Columbia University chapter organized a discussion with PhD candidate and professor Rana Baker focusing on her article “On creative disruption: Taking stock of the May 2021 Palestinian uprising.”

University of Houston

The University of Houston SJP organized events to “continu[e] the struggle to challenge Israeli Apartheid” following the chapter’s “successful divestment campaign.”

The university’s SJP chapter also scheduled talks that included “Combatting Zionist Myths” and a film screening of The Wanted 18, a film about “[a] small Palestinian village [that] bought 18 cows and stopped buying Israeli milk.”





Campus Reform reached out for comment from the National Students for Justice in Palestine, the SJP chapters and media relations departments for the universities discussed in this article, the Arab Students Organization at Duke University, The Deadly Exchange, and Rana Baker. This article will be updated accordingly.

