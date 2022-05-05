Anti-Israel resolution fails to move forward

Ohio State University’s (OSU) Undergraduate Student Government (USG) passed a resolution on Mar. 30 that asked the school to completely divest from Caterpillar Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The resolution was drafted on the basis that these two companies are conducting business in Israel and “contributing to human rights violations against Palestinians,” as reported by The Lantern.

Following the passing of the resolution, OSU Hillel released a statement stating, “We are deeply disappointed that last night, USG voted for a resolution calling upon the university to divest from companies doing business in Israel.”

“This resolution is not reflective of the campus community and last night’s vote does not represent the students, faculty or administration of the Ohio State University," the statement reads.

However, the resolution was left unsigned by the former student government president, whose term has recently come to an end, meaning it will not move forward for the university to consider.

According to The Lantern, the former president’s immigration attorney advised him not to sign the resolution, citing a possibility that it may complicate his status as an international student.

Following the resolution, and the previous USG General Assembly coming to an end, leaving it unsigned, OSU’s Office of Marketing and Communications issued a statement of acknowledgement.

“The university is aware that on April 6, 2022, the 54th General Assembly of the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) passed a resolution supporting the withdrawal of investments in Israel.”

The Office concluded that because the outgoing USG General Assembly left the resolution unsigned and it does not reflect the opinion of USG or the student body as a whole, it will not move forward.

Campus Reform has reached out to OSU, OSU Hillel and the university’s Undergraduate Student Government. All three have yet to respond.

