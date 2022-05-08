Campus Reform: Quinnipiac University
Quinnipiac University is a private university in Connecticut. Around 6,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Quinnipiac University Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
Black Student Union
Gender and Sexuality Alliance
Greek Allies
Quinnipiac University Democrats
Students for Environmental Action
FEC Data on Quinnipiac University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Quinnipiac University employee political donations contributed 84.47% to Democrat candidates, while 15.53% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Quinnipiac University has not yet been given a speech code rating.
COVID-19:
Quinnipiac University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Quinnipiac University:
Sorority cancels fundraiser over ‘offensive’ maraca poster
The Quinnipiac University sorority chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta canceled a charity event after a poster promoting the event, featuring maracas, offended a Latina student. As reported by The Quinnipiac Chronicle, senior Political Science major Lexie Gruber posted on Facebook and Twitter that the Kappa Alpha Theta advertisement for its “Queso for CASA event” featuring a pair of maracas upset her for its cultural insensitivity. The event was aimed at raising money for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), an organization that aids foster children going through the court system.
School administrator: ‘Insensitive costumes’ are ‘as offensive as the N-word’
Examples of offensive costumes included 'a Mexican' and 'promiscuous nurse.' The school threatened to punish students for wearing politically incorrect outfits
Northwestern scrubs prof over ‘Dr.’ Jill Biden op-ed, keeps Holocaust denier
