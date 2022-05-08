Campus Reform | Campus Reform: Quinnipiac University
Campus Reform: Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University is a private university in Connecticut. Around 6,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Patrick Peters '22 | New York Campus Correspondent
Sunday, May 8, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Quinnipiac University is a private university in Connecticut. Around 6,800 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

  • Quinnipiac University Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

  • Black Student Union

  • Gender and Sexuality Alliance

  • Greek Allies

  • Quinnipiac University Democrats

  • Students for Environmental Action

FEC Data on Quinnipiac University Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, Quinnipiac University employee political donations contributed 84.47% to Democrat candidates, while 15.53% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Quinnipiac University has not yet been given a speech code rating. 

COVID-19:

Quinnipiac University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about Quinnipiac University:

Sorority cancels fundraiser over ‘offensive’ maraca poster

The Quinnipiac University sorority chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta canceled a charity event after a poster promoting the event, featuring maracas, offended a Latina student. As reported by The Quinnipiac Chronicle, senior Political Science major Lexie Gruber posted on Facebook and Twitter that the Kappa Alpha Theta advertisement for its “Queso for CASA event” featuring a pair of maracas upset her for its cultural insensitivity. The event was aimed at raising money for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), an organization that aids foster children going through the court system.

School administrator: ‘Insensitive costumes’ are ‘as offensive as the N-word’

Examples of offensive costumes included 'a Mexican' and 'promiscuous nurse.' The school threatened to punish students for wearing politically incorrect outfits

Northwestern scrubs prof over ‘Dr.’ Jill Biden op-ed, keeps Holocaust denier

Former Northwestern University lecturer Joseph Epstein wrote an op-ed stating that Jill Biden should stop using the title "Dr." Though Epstein was harshly condemned by Northwestern, the university issued a much more nuanced rebuke of a tenured professor who denied the Holocaust.

