2022 Midterms: Over 94% of Georgia university employee political donations go to Democrats

Georiga is holding its 2022 midterm primaries on May 25.

In addition to all its House races, Georgia also has gubernatorial and senatorial elections this cycle.

Using Federal Election Commission data, Campus Reform analyzed employee political donations from 10 leading Georgia colleges and universities between April 18, 2021, and April 18, 2022.

Approximately 94.11% of the donations went to Democratic candidates or PACS, while the remaining 5.89% went to Republican candidates or PACs.

Below is a breakdown of those donations by institution.

Each entry also specifies which congressional district in which the university resides, as well as the political leaning of each district.

All district ratings are taken from Cook Partisan Report’s 2021 Voter Partisan Index, which measures Democratic (D) and Republican (R) leaning.





Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University employees donated $2,464.70 to political causes. Approximately 88.57% of these donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Progressive Turnout Project, Warnock for Georgia, Mark Kelly for Senate, Fair Fight, DNC Services Corp, and Carolyn for Congress.

Approximately 11.43% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 11th congressional district, which is represented by Barry Loudermilk (R). The district has an R+12 rating.

Kennesaw State University is a public institution.





Georgia Institute of Technology

Georgia Institute of Technology employees donated $13,058 to political causes. Approximately 90.91% of donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Just Oust Seditious Hacks PAC, Emily’s List, DNC Services Corp, Fair Fight, JStreet PAC, Friends of Lucy McBath, Warnock for Georgia, MoveOn.org, Jon Ossoff for Senate, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for Congress, Carolyn for Congress, Dr. Kim Shrier for Congress, Georgia Federal Elections Comittee, Val Demmings for U.S. Senate, and O’Connor for Congress.

Approximately 9.09% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 5th congressional district, which is represented by Nikema Williams (D). The district has a D+36 rating.

Georgia Institute of Technology is a public institution.





University of Georgia

University of Georgia employees donated $26,989.38 to political causes. Approximately 89.92% of donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Emily’s List, MoveOn.org, PAC to the Future, Georgia Federal Elections Committee, DNC Services Corp, Friends of Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, Fair Fight, 314 Action Fund, Warnock for Georgia, Nina Turner for US, Democratic Victory PAC, Engel for Arizona, Really American PAC, Carolyn for Congress, Defeat by Tweet, Fetterman for PA, Nina Turner for Congress, Wade Herring for Congress, and Bowman for Congress.

Approximately 10.8% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 10th congressional district, which is represented by Jody Hice (R). The district has a R+13 rating.

The University of Georgia is a public institution.





Georgia State University

Georgia State University employees donated $18,765.01 to political causes. Approximately 98.96% of donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Emily’s List, DNC Services Corp, Progressive Turnout Project, MoveOn.org, Democratic Action, Georgia Federal Elections Committee, Friends of Lucy McBath, Fair Fight, Rashida Tlaib for Congress, Green Party of the United States, Carolyn for Congress, Warnock for Georgia, Jon Ossoff for Senate, and Friends of Bernie Sanders.

Approximately 1.04% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 5th congressional district, which is represented by Nikema Williams (D). The district has a D+36 rating.

Georgia State University is a public institution.





Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University employees donated $1,767.50 to political causes. Approximately 91.3% of donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Warren Democrats Inc., and Liz Johnson for US

Approximately 8.7% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 12th congressional district, which is represented by Rick Allen (R). The district has a R+9 rating.

Georgia Southern University is a public institution.





University of North Georgia

University of North Georgia employees donated $1,719.72 to political causes. Approximately 90.91% of donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue and Carolyn for Congress.

Approximately 9.09% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 9th congressional district, which is represented by Andrew Clyde (R). The district has a R+30 rating.

The University of North Georgia is a public institution.





Savannah College of Art and Design

Savannah College of Art and Design employees donated $3,118.72 to political causes. 100% of the donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, VoteVets, Warnock for Georgia, the DNC, and Wade Herring for Congress.

The university resides in Georgia’s 1st congressional district, which is represented by Buddy Carter (R). The district has a R+9 rating.

Savannah College of Art and Design is a private institution.





Emory University

Emory University employees donated $257,316.69 to political causes. Approximately 94.82% of the donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Emily’s List, Swing Left, Progressive Turnout Project, Let America Vote, Federal Democratic Election Committee, National Democratic Training Committee, PAC to the Future, MoveOn.org, End Citizens United, Democratic Action, Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, Georgia Federal Elections Committee, Congressional Black Caucus PAC, Maggie for NH, DNC Services Corp, March on PAC, Friends of Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi for Congress, JStreet, Fair Fight, Warnock for Georgia, Mark Kelly for Senate, Arballo for Congress, Val Demmings for U.S. Senate, Friends of Schumer, Tim Ryan for Ohio, Defeat by Tweet, KIDSPAC, Hickenlooper for Colorado, Friends of Lucy McBath, Carolyn for Congress, National Democratic Redistricting PAC, Marcus for Georgia, Liz Johnson for US, Democratic Party of Wisconsin, 314 Action Fund, Montana Democratic Party, More Blue, Pennsylvania Democratic Party, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez for Congress, Jon Ossoff for Senate, Fetterman for PA, Jeff Jackson for US Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto for Senate, Shontel Brown for Congress, Cheri Beasley for North Carolina, Swalwell for Congress, Holly McCormack for Congress, Supporters of Maya for Congress, Mondaire for Congress, and Dickinson for Congress Committee.

Approximately 5.18% of donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 5th congressional district, which is represented by Nikema Williams (D). The district has a D+36 rating.

Emory University is a private institution.





University of West Georgia

University of West Georgia employees donated $1,452.25 to political causes. 100% of the donations went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Val Demmings for U.S. Senate, Nina Turner for US, and Georgia Federal Elections Committee.

The university resides in Georgia’s 3rd congressional district, which is represented by A. Drew Ferguson (R). The district has a R+16 rating.

The University of West Georgia is a public institution.





Valdosta State University

Valdosta State University employees donated $1,863.90 to political causes. Approximately 72.73% of the total donations, not monetarily, went to Democratic recipients.

Notable PACs and candidates include ActBlue, Progressive Turnout Project, DNC Services Corp, and MoveOn.org.

Approximately 27.27% of the donations went to Republican recipients.

The university resides in Georgia’s 8th congressional district, which is represented by Austin Scott (R). The district has a R+15 rating.

Valdosta State University is a public institution.





Campus Reform has reached out to all 10 campuses for comment and will update the article accordingly.