WATCH: University enocurages drag for students





On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Abigail Streetman speaks about a Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) event during which students were encouraged to participate in a drag show.

On Apr. 8, the LGBT Center, in collaboration with the Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (oSTEM) club at CWRU hosted a “Rainbow Gala.”

The event’s description asked students to reach out via Instagram if they wished to perform during the "night of prom festivities & drag performances.”

A "drag workshop" was also hosted by the participating organizations on Apr. 2, and said that no experience was necessary to perform. Participating students were asked to register as “student performers” on a campus engagement platform called Campus Groups.



Streetman points out that students at Boise State University were also recently invited to participate in a Themed Drag Show hosted by their Residence Housing Association.

When students at Boise State were interviewed by Campus Reform, many of them were upset about the drag event. One senior told Campus Reform that "Young students should not be encouraged by public institutions to dress and act in a sexually explicit manner.”

Also, Campus Reform Correspondent Katelyn Rafferty joins the Countdown to discuss a 2021 study that found that 19% of university job postings require applicants to submit a diversity, equity and inclusion statement.

Streetman also discusses a Mao Zedong bust at Washburn University that was removed following a Campus Reform report.

Watch the episode above for the full coverage.



Follow @abbyystreetman on Twitter