Public university scholars spend $32k to produce 'Sex Cafe Podcast'

University of Central Florida scholars are spending $32,000 to fund "The Sex Cafe Podcast Season 1."

The Sex Cafe Podcast includes guests from many different backgrounds and various fields of study to talk about sex and reproductive health.

Lopez Castillo, an assistant professor of health sciences, is the primary investigator for the grant-funded project. His research interests include “risky sexual behaviors among men who have sex with men” and “sexual and reproductive health."

"López Castillo said that the more people talk about sex and sexuality, the more safe spaces can be created for individuals who are struggling to find themselves," the Orlando Sentinel reports. "The basic concepts about sex are not well established, López Castillo said, and it is his job as an instructor to teach what sex is."

The money is part of a $300,000 grant provided to the university by the Elizabeth Morse Genius Foundation.

The University of Central Florida is a public university in Orlando, Florida.

Referencing the podcast, UCF junior Deven Norris told Campus Reform the university should not be trying to make sex "more appropriate," adding that the allocated money "has nothing to do with health."

Another student from UCF, who opted to remain anonymous, told Campus Reform that he is “more disappointed than frustrated” about the grant money going toward this podcast.

“A small seminar is understandable but an entire podcast? Sex is not that deep," he said.

He continued, “Is there not more to life or better things to do with the school's money? I just question the school’s priorities at this point.”

Two other professors are involved in the project as "co-investigators," Christopher Blackwell and Eric Schrimshaw.

Blackwell is “a national expert on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) health” and is chair of Population Health Sciences.

