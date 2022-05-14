Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Alabama at Birmingham is a public university in Alabama. Around 10,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
University accused of racism for scrapping costly sports program that was over 73% White
By Alyssa Patterson '24
2
Tennessee bars men from competing on women's sports teams
By Alexa Schwerha
3
University will not let students graduate without passing a DEI course
By Alexia Bianchi '22
4
New 'White Student Accountability Group' is part of a nationwide trend
By Robert Schmad '23
5
UC San Diego prof offers to assign lab groups based on students’ identity
By Allie Simon '22
6
Students want to cancel this Supreme Court Chief Justice
By Logan Dubil '23
Grant Hernandez | Alabama Campus Correspondent '24
Saturday, May 14, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Alabama at Birmingham is a public university in Alabama. Around 10,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

  • Blazers for Life

  • College Republicans at UAB

Liberal Organizations:

  • Black Graduate Student Association at UAB

  • College Democrats at UAB

  • Feminists at UAB

  • GRADient

  • Green Initiative at UAB

  • Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UAB

  • Queer Peers

  • SafeZone

  • Social Justice Advocacy Council

  • Spectrum LGBTQ+ and Allies Club at UAB School of Optometry

  • UAB Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

  • Woke Vote at UAB

  • Young Democratic Socialists of America at UAB

FEC Data on University of Alabama at Birmingham Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Alabama at Birmingham employee political donations contributed 89.18% to Democrat candidates, while 10.82% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Alabama at Birmingham has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

University of Alabama at Birmingham is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about University of Alabama at Birmingham:

University of Alabama-Birmingham invites ‘White colleagues’ to discuss race ‘amongst themselves’

The University of Alabama-Birmingham hosted an event titled “White People Talking About Racism.” While the event was “open to all,” much of the language used to promote the forum suggested otherwise.

‘What are you going to do’? Alabama GOP urges action against UA prof who celebrated Rush Limbaugh’s death

A University of Alabama-Birmingham professor took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rush Limbaugh. She received swift backlash from the university’s president and the head of the Alabama Republican Party.

U. Alabama got MILLIONS from taxpayers for ‘diversity.’ It’s about to get even more.

This grant will “build on” a previous $3 million grant, which the university says was “successful” in breaking down “systemic” barriers preventing women from succeeding in STEM. The University of Alabama-Birmingham has received $1.25 million in federal funding to help “review” and “isolate” policies that supposedly perpetuate a lack of female representation in science and math.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this