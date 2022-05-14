Campus Profile: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

University of Alabama at Birmingham is a public university in Alabama. Around 10,400 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Blazers for Life

College Republicans at UAB

Liberal Organizations:

Black Graduate Student Association at UAB

College Democrats at UAB

Feminists at UAB

GRADient

Green Initiative at UAB

Planned Parenthood Generation Action at UAB

Queer Peers

SafeZone

Social Justice Advocacy Council

Spectrum LGBTQ+ and Allies Club at UAB School of Optometry

UAB Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Woke Vote at UAB

Young Democratic Socialists of America at UAB

FEC Data on University of Alabama at Birmingham Political Donations:

According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, University of Alabama at Birmingham employee political donations contributed 89.18% to Democrat candidates, while 10.82% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

University of Alabama at Birmingham has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

COVID-19:

University of Alabama at Birmingham is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about University of Alabama at Birmingham:

University of Alabama-Birmingham invites ‘White colleagues’ to discuss race ‘amongst themselves’

The University of Alabama-Birmingham hosted an event titled “White People Talking About Racism.” While the event was “open to all,” much of the language used to promote the forum suggested otherwise.

‘What are you going to do’? Alabama GOP urges action against UA prof who celebrated Rush Limbaugh’s death

A University of Alabama-Birmingham professor took to Twitter to celebrate the death of Rush Limbaugh. She received swift backlash from the university’s president and the head of the Alabama Republican Party.

U. Alabama got MILLIONS from taxpayers for ‘diversity.’ It’s about to get even more.

This grant will “build on” a previous $3 million grant, which the university says was “successful” in breaking down “systemic” barriers preventing women from succeeding in STEM. The University of Alabama-Birmingham has received $1.25 million in federal funding to help “review” and “isolate” policies that supposedly perpetuate a lack of female representation in science and math.