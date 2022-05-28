Campus Profile: North Carolina State University
North Carolina State University is a public institution in Raleigh. Around 26,200 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Students for Life of America at NC State
Turning Point USA at NC State
Liberal Organizations:
African Student Union
Bi/Pan
Black Student Union
Channel Blond
College Democrats
Comfortable in Our Skin Student Chapter at NC State University
Feminist Collective of NC State
Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender Community Alliance
Latinx Veterinary Medical Association at NC State
Lovely Legendary Lesbian League
Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math
Period@NCState
Planned Parenthood Generation Action at NC State
Pride Student Veterinary Medical Community
Satanic Students at NC State
Social Justice Corps
Students for Immigrant Rights and Equality
The Climate Reality Project Campus Corps at NC State
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
Veterinarians as One Inclusive Community for Empowerment
We Bleed Red
Young Democratic Socialists of America at NC State
FEC Data on North Carolina State University Political Donations:
According to Campus Reform’s analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data, North Carolina State University employee political donations contributed 86.19% to Democrat candidates, while 13.81% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
North Carolina State University has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech.”
COVID-19:
North Carolina State University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform Stories about North Carolina State University:
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Student's graded assignment littered with anti-conservative rhetoric, accusations of racism
A NCSU student provided Campus Reform with graded assignments in which a TA wrote that conservatism has "white supremacist traits." The TA also suggested the idea of meritocracy is racist and said that conservative commentator Candace Owns is a supporter of "new racism."
Coordinated effort at NC State for sanctuary campus status
The push follows an October incident in which campus police called ICE after questioning a student who was an illegal immigrant. Student groups at North Carolina State University researched the possibility of making the Raleigh campus a "sanctuary campus."
EXCLUSIVE: NCSU mandatory diversity training includes 'whitesplaining,' 'toxic masculinity' and 'hate speech' lessons
North Carolina State University students are being required to take a diversity training. Campus Reform obtained an exclusive look at the mandatory training materials.