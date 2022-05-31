WATCH: University eliminates application's race requirement after news report





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz covers the University of South Carolina business workshop that did not allow White students apply.

The application requirements have since opened to all students after Campus Reform covered the program last month.

The original application for the Moore Business Success Academy required that applicants belong to one of several minority identities such as “Black or African American,” or “LatinX,” and specifically excluded White students.

After the original Campus Reform report, University of Michigan-Flint professor Mark Perry filed a Title VI complaint against the school, and told Campus Reform that the incident calls into question whether “universities are either unaware they are violating federal civil rights laws or they are unconcerned about illegal discrimination when it advances some goal of social or racial justice.”

Campus Reform Arkansas Correspondent Stevie Gibbs joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss transgender swimmer Lia Thomas receiving the senior superlative “most likely to break the glass ceiling” from her classmates.

Eichholz also highlights University of Wyoming students booing U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis during her commencement address after she referred to “two sexes, male and female,” as well as a group of students in Florida who are calling for an activist take-over of policing.

Watch the episode above for full coverage of all of these stories.