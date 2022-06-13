Video
Campus Profile: Florida Atlantic University

Florida Atlantic University is a public university in Boca Raton. Around 25,600 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Kayley Chartier '25 | Kansas Campus Correspondent
Monday, June 13, 2022 12:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations:


Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

Owls for Israel

Students for Life of America

Students Supporting Israel

Turning Point USA at FAU


Liberal Organizations:

Black Student Union

BLISSS: BIPOC LGBTQIA+ Individuals Seeking Safe Spaces

Crystal Queer

DACA Association

Feminist Graduate Student Association

Generation Action

Lambda United, LGBTQIA Student Organization

LatinA/O/X Student Union (LXSU)

March For Our Lives FAU Chapter

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

Progressive Black Men, Inc.

Students Demand Action for Gun Safety

Students for Peace

Young Democratic Socialists of America


FEC Data on Florida Atlantic University Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, Florida Atlantic University employee political donations contributed 69.74% to Democrat candidates, while 30.25% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Florida Atlantic University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 


COVID-19:

Florida Atlantic University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


Campus Reform stories about Florida Atlantic University:

Activists target conservative prof with ‘white supremacist’ flyers

New posters have surfaced on campus accusing DeRosa of having “extensive ties to White Nationalism” and calling on the university to “review DeRosa’s prison edu program and course materials.”


Florida school hosts sex workshop on Election Night

Florida Atlantic University’s student government will host a sex workshop on Election Night. The school’s student government will not be hosting any political or election-themes events. Tuesday’s sex workshop is free for students.


Public university wanted to charge $17K for three years’ worth of crime reports

FAU’s newspaper sought to discover whether or not the campus police were underreporting crimes. The university told the newspaper that it would cost $17K to obtain three years’ worth of crime reports.

