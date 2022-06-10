Conservative students launch their own news publication

A group of conservative students at Louisiana State University (LSU) has launched The Soapbox, an independent online newspaper.

Based in Baton Rouge, The Soapbox stands up against censorship and strives to deliver the truth.

“LSU students, the people of Baton Roug,e and beyond deserve nothing less,” Editor in Chief Madeline Costa told Campus Reform.

Costa leads a nine-person editorial team. A Louisiana native, Costa is majoring kinesiology and minoring in human nutrition.

To date, the publication’s local reporting focuses on the area crime rate and the opening of the LSU Military Museum. It also published an opinion piece on cancel culture.

The Soapbox also has an Instagram account. One picture shows the entire team completing a student journalism training with the Leadership Institute prior to the publication’s launch.

The Leadership Institute is the parent organization of Campus Reform.