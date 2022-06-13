JOB ALERT: Opeining for National Field Coordinator

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.





About the position

Collegians for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) is hiring a National Field Coordinator.

The National Field Coordination will be responsible for traveling to colleges and universities across the United States to motivate and recruit students for the CFACT Collegian program by expressing CFACT’s message.

This is a full-time, entry-level, salaried position that can be done remotely or from DMV (Washington D.C, Southern Maryland, Northern Virginia) area.

CFACT is looking for a recent college graduate or someone with 1-3 years experience in a related position, and someone that considers themselves to be conservative or libertarian politically.

The pay starts at $35,000 - $45,000 per year if done remotely, and is $40,000 - $50,000 per year if done from the DMV.

This position also provides full medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, as well as retirement benefits.

A relocation bonus is possible and travel across the nation is fully paid for by CFACT. A phone and laptop will also be provided by CFACT.

CFACT is also offering a $500 referral bonus. Click this link to read more about the position.

Candidates should email admin@cfactcampus.org to learn more about the role.

About CFACT

"CFACT is a national, student-based nonprofit that believes in promoting prosperity, protecting liberty, and enjoying nature," the organization's website states. "Free markets, private property rights, and environmental stewardship are the keys to a prosperous society and constructive tomorrow for people and nature too."

CFACT was founded in 1985 and is based in Washington, DC.