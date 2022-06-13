Video
JOB ALERT: Field Representatives needed for upcoming school year

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this role.

Allie Simon '22 | Campus Reform Intern
Monday, June 13, 2022 1:30 PM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements.


About the Position

The Leadership Institute is hiring Field Representatives for the 2022-2023 school year.

Field Representatives will be responsible for traveling to designated college campuses that are assigned by region through the end of the school year. At each college, field representatives will organize, train, and inspire students to promote and defend their conservative ideas and beliefs on campus.

Field Representatives will also help students start conservative organizations or publications and provide them with the skillset to do so.

The Leadership Institute is looking for individuals who have knowledge of conservative philosophy, with a dedication to grassroots activism and organizations. Candidates should also have strong interpersonal and both oral and written communication skills.

This position requires re-location and a great deal of travel, so interested candidates must have a valid U.S. driver’s license, auto insurance, automobile, laptop computer, and cell phone.

This is a full-time, remote field-based, and salaried position, with a base pay of $36,000 including overtime. There is a $4,000 contract completion bonus to be paid in May, as well as semesterly performance bonuses of $3,000.

Field Representatives will be provided with a company card for travel and business expenses, as well as a mandatory five-week vacation from Dec. 5 to Jan. 9, paid training, and a technology stipend.

The position offers full HMO health insurance, vision, and dental plans for employees and family, as well as employer HSA contributions and retirement benefits.

To apply, email a resume to Kristin Dobson at kdobson@leadershipinstitute.org.


About the Leadership Institute

The Leadership Institute “provides training in campaigns, fundraising, grassroots organizing, youth politics, and communications,” the organization’s website states. “The Institute teaches conservatives of all ages how to succeed in politics, government, and the media.”

The Leadership Institute was founded in 1979 by its present, Morton C. Blackwell, and is based in Arlington, Virginia. 

The Leadership Institute is the parent organization of Campus Reform. 

Staff image

