No results

Campus Profile: Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida Gulf Coast University is a public university in Fort Myers. Around 13,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Kaylee Sergeant '24 | Illinois Campus Correspondent
Monday, June 20, 2022 7:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations

Conservative Organizations

College Conservatives


Liberal Organizations

Black Student Alliance

FGCU Pride

FGCU Young Democratic Socialists of America

Gender & Sexuality Alliance

Safe Zone


FEC Data on Florida Gulf Coast University Political Donations

 

In the 2020 election cycle, Florida Gulf Coast University employee political donations contributed 87.05% to Democrat candidates, while 12.95% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.


Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating

Florida Gulf Coast University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

 

COVID-19

Florida Gulf Coast University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


Campus Reform stories about Florida Gulf Coast University

Prof: 'Delusional' college admissions officers guilty of 'interracism'

Florida Gulf Coast University professor Ted Thornhill sent four types of letters to white college admission officers, which varied in the degree to which they stressed fictitious students' interest in racially-themes activities. 


Florida prof insists 'White Racism' course 'not anti-white'

A Florida Gulf Coast University course titled “White Racism” has sparked an ongoing debate surrounding its intent, though the instructor continues to defend it in the face of criticism.


Prof calls conservative students a 'racist mob'

A controversial Florida Gulf Coast University professor who drew national media attention for his “white racism” course recently gave a lecture equating conservative students to Nazis.

