Campus Profile: Florida Gulf Coast University
Florida Gulf Coast University is a public university in Fort Myers. Around 13,900 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations
Conservative Organizations
College Conservatives
Liberal Organizations
Black Student Alliance
FGCU Pride
FGCU Young Democratic Socialists of America
Gender & Sexuality Alliance
Safe Zone
FEC Data on Florida Gulf Coast University Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, Florida Gulf Coast University employee political donations contributed 87.05% to Democrat candidates, while 12.95% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating
Florida Gulf Coast University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19
Florida Gulf Coast University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
