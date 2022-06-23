POLL: Gas tax suspensions have minimal 'impact' on Americans' wallets

A recent Sienna College poll found that New Yorkers are not feeling the benefit of the state's gas tax suspension, which took effect June 1.

A mere 19% responded that the repealed 16-cent per gallon tax had a "noticeable impact" on thei, while 55% responded that no impact was made but they remain supportive of the plan.

The poll showed that respondents that made below $50,000 per year responded more favorably to the tax and believed that it had an impact on what consumers pay at the station.

Respondents with six-figure incomes reported seeing little to no impact.

New York's gas tax holiday is in effect through December 31.

Four other states have since implemented similar gas tax suspensions.

Maryland implemented a 30-day pause on its gas tax on March 18. Effective July 1, however, the state tax will increase from 36-cents to 43-cents per gallon.

In Georgia, the gas holiday put in place through May 31 was extended by Republican governor Brian Kemp to July 14.

Connecticut suspended its 25-cent for between Apr. 1 and June 30.

Florida's gas holiday will take effect on Oct. 1 for the duration of one month. Gas is expected to drop by 25.3-cents per gallon.

Approximately 20 states including Ohio and Missouri are considering similar measures.

On Monday, President Joe Biden indicated he is considering a federal gas holiday as well as issuing gas rebate cards to Americans to temporarily curb inflated costs.

The plans are both in preliminary stages and have not fleshed out exact details as to who would qualify and how much would be budgeted to cover the tab.

