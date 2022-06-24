Video
Campus Profile: University of Tampa

The University of Tampa is a private university in Tampa, Florida. Around 8,697 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Sarah McNamara | Michigan Campus Correspondent '24
Friday, June 24, 2022 5:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of Tampa is a private university in Florida. Around 8,697 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations: 

    College Republicans

    Network of enlightened Women

    TPUSA

Liberal Organizations:

    I Am That Girl

    Spartan Sustained Dialogue

    Unity: Diversity and Inclusion

    UTampa Pride

    College Democrats

 

FEC Data on the University of Tampa Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, the University of Tampa employee political donations contributed 89% to Democrat candidates, while 11% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for the University of Tampa.

 

COVID-19:

The University of Tampa is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about the University of Tampa:

U of Tampa students plan separate in-person graduation after university announces virtual plans

After the University of Tampa announced that it will hold only a virtual commencement ceremony in the Spring, a group of students launched a movement to hold an in-person ceremony of their own for UT graduates.


FL universities keep paying for woke students services as college costs add up

In 2020, the University of Tampa spent $3,128 per student on student services costs. The private university places an emphasis on DEI initiatives, as well.

