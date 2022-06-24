Campus Profile: University of Tampa
The University of Tampa is a private university in Tampa, Florida. Around 8,697 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Network of enlightened Women
TPUSA
Liberal Organizations:
I Am That Girl
Spartan Sustained Dialogue
Unity: Diversity and Inclusion
UTampa Pride
College Democrats
FEC Data on the University of Tampa Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, the University of Tampa employee political donations contributed 89% to Democrat candidates, while 11% went to Republican candidates during the 2020 cycle.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for the University of Tampa.
COVID-19:
The University of Tampa is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about the University of Tampa:
U of Tampa students plan separate in-person graduation after university announces virtual plans
After the University of Tampa announced that it will hold only a virtual commencement ceremony in the Spring, a group of students launched a movement to hold an in-person ceremony of their own for UT graduates.
FL universities keep paying for woke students services as college costs add up
In 2020, the University of Tampa spent $3,128 per student on student services costs. The private university places an emphasis on DEI initiatives, as well.