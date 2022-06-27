WATCH: George Washington dumps 'Colonials' nickname





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about George Washington University dumping its Colonials mascot for its purported offensiveness.

A university committee released a 31-page report, which accused the name Colonials of having negative undertones associated with "colonization."

Also this week, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Fowler joins the Countdown to discuss a free speech lawsuit that resulted in the University of Houston paying $30,000 in fees.

Sturge also discusses universities paying for LGBTQ+ inclusive rankings to make money as they raise tuition.

Campus Reform found that universities are allocating funds to LGBTQ+ initiatives and inclusivity projects, while coincidentally increasing the burden of tuition on students.

Watch the episode above for full coverage.

