WATCH: George Washington dumps 'Colonials' nickname
On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about George Washington University dumping its Colonials mascot for its purported offensiveness.
On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about George Washington University dumping its Colonials mascot for its purported offensiveness.
A university committee released a 31-page report, which accused the name Colonials of having negative undertones associated with "colonization."
Also this week, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Fowler joins the Countdown to discuss a free speech lawsuit that resulted in the University of Houston paying $30,000 in fees.
Sturge also discusses universities paying for LGBTQ+ inclusive rankings to make money as they raise tuition.
Campus Reform found that universities are allocating funds to LGBTQ+ initiatives and inclusivity projects, while coincidentally increasing the burden of tuition on students.
Watch the episode above for full coverage.
Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter