Yale Law dean at center of anti-conservative controversy retires

Ellen Cosgrove, associate dean of Yale Law School, has rep announced her retirement.

Last fall, Campus Reform reported that Cosgrove and a fellow administrator told law student Trent Colbert that his membership in the Federalist Society was "very triggering" to classmates that believe the organization is "oppressive to certain communities."

The writer David Lat tweeted out what appears to be Cosgrove's resignation letter.

The latest in Yale Law School drama: Associate Dean Ellen Cosgrove, who was involved in many of the recent controversies and scandals at @YaleLawSch, has decided to retire. Here’s the email from YLS Dean @GerkenHeather: pic.twitter.com/EQ8UZqvFus — David Lat (@DavidLat) June 21, 2022

Cosgrove's communication with Colbert followed him Oct. 21 email inviting Yale students to a Federalist Society event using the term "trap house." Colbert's peers claimed the phrase "impacted classmates of color."

Colbert is of Native American descent.

[RELATED: ‘VIDEO: Professor tells Yale Law students to 'grow up' as they disrupt free speech event']

Colbert previously expressed to Campus Reform that the incident represents "a broader issue than free speech", and involved "administrators engaging in ideological discrimination and encouraging students to create that pressure at the school."

Cosgrove's last day is August 12, The Washington Free Beacon reports.

Yale Law School did not respond to requests for comment by Campus Reform.