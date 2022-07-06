WATCH: Pro-lifers celebrate Roe's demise





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Wyatt Eichholz reports on the live reactions immediately following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Activists cheered the decision handed down last week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned the protection of abortion at the federal level, describing the moment as one of “joy” and “relief.”

Pro-life activist Emma Craig described the scene as “New Year’s Eve on steroids” and hailed the moment as the “beginning of the end of the genocide of human beings.”

On the opposing side of the debate, pro-choice advocate Gabriela Wadskier called the decision "a huge setback for women and women's rights.”

With federal protections removed, pro-life activists are now preparing to take the fight to the state level, where thirteen states already have abortion trigger laws in place, and as many as twenty-six states could introduce bans on abortion in coming years according to the Guttmacher Institute. Still, blue states like California are setting themselves up as “abortion vacation destinations,” as one activist described it.

Campus Reform Correspondent Jaden Heard joins Campus Countdown this week to discuss Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s announcement calling on colleges and universities in the state to halt tuition increases amid record levels of inflation.

Eichholz also checks in on the status of tampons in university men's rooms as women face a shortage of menstrual products, as well as calls from academics to disrupt national institutions in response to the Supreme Court’s recent decisions.