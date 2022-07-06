Campus Profile: Brandeis University
Brandeis University is a private university in Waltham, Massachusetts. Around 3,493 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Brandeis University is a private university in Massachusetts. Around 3,493 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Brandeis Israel Public Affairs Committee
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Brandeis Climate Justice
Brandeis Democrats
Brandeis Harry Potter Alliance: Imagine Better
Brandeis Pro-Choice
Brandeis Students for Justice Palestine
Intersectional Feminist Coalition
GirlUp
Jewish Feminist Association
OpenSecrets Data on Brandeis University Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, Brandeis University employee political donations contributed 99.89% to Democrat candidates, while 0.11% went to Republican candidates.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Brandeis University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, “Yellow light colleges and universities are those institutions with at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application." FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Brandeis University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Brandeis University:
Brandeis U: Don't say 'policeman' or other 'offensive' language
The Prevention, Advocacy & Resource Center (PARC) at Brandeis University has released an “Oppressive Language List” on its website that encourages the school community to cease using the term “policeman.”
OOPS: Brandeis University uses words from own 'Oppressive Language List' on their website
One Brandeis University office told people to avoid using a list of "oppressive language" from "everyday use," but used multiple words from that exact same list on their own website.
Brandeis University joins universities that cut ties with MESA following passage of BDS resolution
During a voting period that lasted from Jan. 31 through March 22, an overwhelming 80% of member universities of the Middle East Student Association (MESA) voted in favor of ratifying a resolution in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement.