JOB ALERT: 3 openings at American Conservative Coalition

​Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on these roles.

Caroline Cason '22 | North Carolina Correspondent
Wednesday, July 6, 2022 3:23 PM

The American Conservative Coalition (ACC), an environmental organization, is hiring for three positions. Below is more information on the individual roles, how to apply, and the organization. 

Southern Regional Director - Full-Time

"The Conservation Coalition is seeking an experienced, full-time Southern Regional Director to join their field team," the organization's website states. "The ideal candidate is an entrepreneurial, highly motivated, and adaptable leader and team player who can spearhead branch development and member recruitment in the region."

Candidates should apply through Talent Market at: https://talentmarket.org/tcc-srd/  

ACC Activist

ACC Activists have "the opportunity to lead ACC in your community and help us set the agenda for effective action at the local level."

"By becoming a member, you have access to: the ACC Membership Hub, the ACC Activism Handbook, our network of activists on Slack, bi-monthly national Zoom calls, exclusive activist trainings, and tabling kits," the organization states on its website.

Apply to be an ACC Activist here

Branch Leader

"Branches are at the heart of our organization because they carry out the most important work of our movement-- grassroots growth, localized solutions, and taking hold of the environmental conversation," the ACC states. 

Apply to be a Branch Leader here.


About The Conservative Coalition

The American Conservation Coalition is a conservative environmental nonprofit organization in the United States. It engages young Americans "through common-sense, market-based, and limited-government ideals." ACC promotes clean energy and sportsmen's rights. 

