JOB ALERT: Alexander Hamilton Society to hire National Defense Fellow

The Alexander Hamilton Society (AHS) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization with a focus on educating and launching young professionals into foreign policy and national security careers. AHS has a national network of student-led campus chapters, connecting student leaders to internships, graduate programs, and professional opportunities.

AHS is seeking to fill spots for its National Defense Fellowship (NDF).





National Defense Fellowship

The NDF is a joint program between AHS and the Ronald Reagan Institute and seeks approximately twenty undergraduate and graduate students.

Broken up into two components, fellows will attend the Peace Through Strength Boot Camp and the Reagan National Defense Forum, where lodging, meals, and transportation stipends will be provided.

The four-day Peace Through Strength Boot Camp is hosted in Washington, DC, where fellows will hear from defense policy thought-leaders and learn from senior leaders in the national security and military fields.

In attendance at the Reagan Nation Defense Forum, fellows will hear from and interact with defense policy leaders, such as secretaries of Defense, Directors of CIA, Chairmen of the Chiefs of Staff, Combatant Commanders, and industry executives, and understand the shaping forces of national security.

Applications for Alexander Hamilton Society's National Defense Fellowship are open Wednesday, June 8, and close on Monday, July 25, and can be found here.