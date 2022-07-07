Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

JOB ALERT: Alexander Hamilton Society to hire National Defense Fellow

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on these roles.

Trending
1
To fight racism, Cornell renames its English department
By Ben Zeisloft  
2
WATCH: Leftist Bill Maher rips into 'insane' Critical Race Theory for 'making people c…
By Jon Street 
3
College removes swim requirement after allegations of racism
By Kate Anderson 
4
WATCH: Why one professor refused to remove his flag
By Addison Smith 
5
COOK: Philosophy scholars are wrong about abortion
By Ben  Cook 
6
EXCLUSIVE: Methodist university displays student drag queen's photo of himself as 'gay…
By Robert Schmad  '23
Caroline Cason '22 | North Carolina Correspondent
Thursday, July 7, 2022 3:38 PM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on these roles.


The Alexander Hamilton Society (AHS) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization with a focus on educating and launching young professionals into foreign policy and national security careers. AHS has a national network of student-led campus chapters, connecting student leaders to internships, graduate programs, and professional opportunities.

AHS is seeking to fill spots for its National Defense Fellowship (NDF).


National Defense Fellowship

The NDF is a joint program between AHS and the Ronald Reagan Institute and seeks approximately twenty undergraduate and graduate students. 

Broken up into two components, fellows will attend the Peace Through Strength Boot Camp and the Reagan National Defense Forum, where lodging, meals, and transportation stipends will be provided. 

The four-day Peace Through Strength Boot Camp is hosted in Washington, DC, where fellows will hear from defense policy thought-leaders and learn from senior leaders in the national security and military fields. 

In attendance at the Reagan Nation Defense Forum, fellows will hear from and interact with defense policy leaders, such as secretaries of Defense, Directors of CIA, Chairmen of the Chiefs of Staff, Combatant Commanders, and industry executives, and understand the shaping forces of national security.

Applications for Alexander Hamilton Society's National Defense Fellowship are open Wednesday, June 8, and close on Monday, July 25, and can be found here.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this