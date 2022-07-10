Video
Campus Profile: University of North Carolina-Greensboro

UNC Greensboro is a public university in Greensboro. Around 15,178 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Mahmood Alomar | Kentucky Campus Correspondent
Sunday, July 10, 2022 11:36 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The University of North Carolina Greensboro is a public university. Around 15,178 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.


Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations:

    Turning Point USA

    Young Americans for Freedom


Liberal Organizations:

    Advocates Taking Action

    College Democrats

    Marxist Society

    No Labels

    Q+: UNCG's Queer Graduate Student Association

    Social Justice & Activism Alliance at UNCG

    Wesley-Luther Campus Ministry

 

FEC Data on UNC Greensboro Political Donations:

 

In the 2020 election cycle, UNC Greensboro employee political donations contributed 93.6% to Democrat candidates, while 3.3% went to Republican candidates.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

UNC Greensboro has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."

COVID-19:

UNC Greensboro is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about UNC Greensboro:

White city councilmember ousted for not addressing Black professor as ‘Dr.’

A White city councilmember was ousted after he failed to address an African-American professor as “doctor.” Carrie Rosario, a public health education professor at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro,  virtually attended a Greensboro zoning meeting in April, where she referred to herself with the title "doctor."

