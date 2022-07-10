Campus Profile: University of North Carolina-Greensboro
UNC Greensboro is a public university in Greensboro. Around 15,178 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Turning Point USA
Young Americans for Freedom
Liberal Organizations:
Advocates Taking Action
College Democrats
Marxist Society
No Labels
Q+: UNCG's Queer Graduate Student Association
Social Justice & Activism Alliance at UNCG
Wesley-Luther Campus Ministry
FEC Data on UNC Greensboro Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, UNC Greensboro employee political donations contributed 93.6% to Democrat candidates, while 3.3% went to Republican candidates.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
UNC Greensboro has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."
COVID-19:
UNC Greensboro is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about UNC Greensboro:
White city councilmember ousted for not addressing Black professor as ‘Dr.’
A White city councilmember was ousted after he failed to address an African-American professor as “doctor.” Carrie Rosario, a public health education professor at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro, virtually attended a Greensboro zoning meeting in April, where she referred to herself with the title "doctor."