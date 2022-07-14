JOB ALERT: America's Future to accept Writing Fellows

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on these roles.





America's Future (AF) is a non-profit based in Washington, DC, with chapters nationwide, focusing on empowering citizens to build freer communities. AF offers opportunities for networking, mentoring, leadership, and community engagement.

America's Future is looking to accept Writing Fellows and hosts a job board where organizations can advertise open positions.





Writing Fellows Program

Writing Fellows will learn how to pitch, sharpen writing skills, and network with writers and editors. Washington, DC-based and state-based fellowships are offered, meeting once a week for six weeks. Alumni have been featured in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Examiner, National Review, and more.

The Fall 2022 cohort meets mid-September through early November. Applicants must submit an application, resume, and two published writing samples, all of which are due August 12, 2022.





Job Board

AF features a job board that hosts job postings from other organizations. Organizations with roles available on the AF job board include Foundation for Economic Education, State Policy Network, and Cato Institute, among others. Full-time, freelance, and internships positions are available.