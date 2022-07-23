Video
JOB ALERT: ISI is hiring four full-time positions

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates.

Emily Fowler '23 | Campus Reform Intern
Saturday, July 23, 2022 11:01 AM

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position's responsibilities and requirements. 

The Intercollegiate Studies Institute (ISI) is looking to fill four full-time positions based at Kirby Campus in Wilmington, Delaware.

About ISI 

ISI is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the next generation of great Americans. They are dedicated to the principles of the Western Tradition and the American values that built this country-and sharing those truths with college students and people across the United States. 


Open Positions 


Events Manager

This is a full-time management position organizing events for students, donors, and alumni. 

Responsibilities include planning major donor events, selecting menus, approving venues, budgeting, managing inventory, and working with the development team.

Qualifications consist of at least 5-7 years of experience as an event coordinator, vendor management skills, understanding of visual presentation, strong Microsoft Office skills, and CRM experience.

Interested candidates should include a résumé, cover letter, and three references along with their application.  


Social Media Manager and Copywriter

This is a full-time management position coordinating social media posts to market ISI to target audiences.

Responsibilities include creating social media content, writing advertisements and press releases, coordinating with graphic designers, and working as a member of the marketing team. 

Qualifications consist of social media expertise, experience with email marketing software, understanding of marketing metrics, experience with graphic design, creativity, and willingness to travel on weekends 3-5 times a year. 

Interested candidates should include their résumé, cover letter, sample of creative work, and a list of three references along with their application. 


Student Membership Manager

This is a full-time management position increasing ISI student and faculty members and overseeing database entry.

Responsibilities include managing student/alumni information, compiling program reports, recruiting new members, and engaging existing members. 

Qualifications consist of 1-3 years of relevant professional experience, experience with database entry, marketing experience, and enthusiasm for ISI’s work to educate for liberty and pass on the enduring principles of Western civilization.

Interested candidates should include a résumé, cover letter, and three references along with their application.


Alumni Engagement Associate

This is a full-time position building the alumni, faculty, and graduate student networks of ISI.

Responsibilities include working with the Director of Alumni and Faculty to identify student/faculty candidates for ISI, assisting with travel, coordinating with the marketing team, maintaining and growing the database, assisting with fundraising, and attending conferences and events. 

Qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, familiarity with ISI’s mission, as well as excellent time-management and organizational skills. 

Interested candidates should include a résumé, cover letter, and three references along with their application.


Candidates interested in applying should visit ISI’s job listings.

