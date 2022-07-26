Campus Profile: Utah Valley University
Utah Valley University is a public university in Orem, Utah. Around 41,262 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans at Utah Valley University
Students for Trump at UVU
Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats of Utah Valley University
Progressive Student Alliance
Raices Club
Students United for Reproductive Freedom
Spectrum: Queer Student Alliance at UVU
University Leadership:
Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez, President
Board of Trustees
James Clarke
Jill Taylor
Rick Nielsen
Dru Huffaker
Paul Thompson
Scott Smith
Cydni Tetro
Jeanette Bennett
Blake Modersitzki
Lexi Soto
Clark Collings
OpenSecrets Data on Utah Valley University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 57.83% of UVU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 42.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
Utah Valley University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
UVU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
