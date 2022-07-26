Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University is a public university in Orem, Utah. Around 41,262 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Only VA's most elite university defies Youngkin on tuition freeze
By Alexa Schwerha 
2
Dog names are racist, according to scholars
By Terrance Kible  '24
3
AU offers separate classroom, saying it's a ‘safe space for Black Students’
By Meredith Minto  '22
4
'Binding for Beginners': University spends over $200k on LGBTQ+ initiatives
By Emily Sturge  '25
5
Princeton prof accused of plagiarism
By Alex Munguia  '24
6
University retaliated for anti-woke syllabus language, lawsuit claims
By Emily Fowler  '23
Ashlyn Covington '23 | Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, July 26, 2022 12:57 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Utah Valley University is a public university in Orem, Utah. Around 41,262 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    


Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans at Utah Valley University

Students for Trump at UVU

    Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats of Utah Valley University

    Progressive Student Alliance

    Raices Club

    Students United for Reproductive Freedom

    Spectrum: Queer Student Alliance at UVU

 

University Leadership:

    Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez, President

    Board of Trustees

    James Clarke

    Jill Taylor

    Rick Nielsen

    Dru Huffaker

    Paul Thompson

    Scott Smith

    Cydni Tetro

    Jeanette Bennett

    Blake Modersitzki

    Lexi Soto

    Clark Collings

    

OpenSecrets Data on Utah Valley University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 57.83% of UVU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 42.17% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

     

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

Utah Valley University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

COVID-19:

UVU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Campus Reform stories about the Utah Valley University:

Utah Valley 'financial manager' goes to jail after defrauding college of $380k+

A former Utah Valley University employee is set to face jail time after being found guilty of fraud.  Jennifer Clegg, 43, was ousted from the school in 2016 after an investigation was launched into her potential misconduct. Clegg previously served as the school’s financial manager for the Technology and Computing College. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this