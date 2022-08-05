Campus Profile: Florida Polytechnic University
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Poly) is a public university in Lakeland. Around 1,550 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
(None)
Liberal Organizations:
Diversity Club
University Leadership:
Dr. Randy K. Avent, President
Board of Trustees
Beth Kigel
Bob Stork
Cliff Otto
Gary C. Wendt
Laine Powell
Lyn Stanfield
Mark Bostick
Melia Rodriguez
Narendra Kini
Susan LeFrancois
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Florida Poly.
COVID-19:
Florida Poly is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.