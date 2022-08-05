Video
Campus Profile: Florida Polytechnic University

Florida Poly is a public university in Lakeland. Around 1,550 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Darius Avinger '24 | Campus Correspondent
Friday, August 5, 2022 4:15 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Florida Polytechnic University (Florida Poly) is a public university in Lakeland. Around 1,550 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

    

Conservative Organizations:

    (None)

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Diversity Club

 

University Leadership:

    Dr. Randy K. Avent, President

    Board of Trustees

Beth Kigel

Bob Stork

Cliff Otto

Gary C. Wendt

Laine Powell

Lyn Stanfield

Mark Bostick

Melia Rodriguez

Narendra Kini

Susan LeFrancois

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Florida Poly.

 

COVID-19:

Florida Poly is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


