Campus Profile: Montana State University
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Montana State University (MSU) is a public university in Bozeman. Around 13,287 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Students for Life
TPUSA
Young Americans for Liberty
Liberal Organizations:
Campus Climate Coalition
Diversity & Inclusion Student Commons
Queer Straight Alliance
Students for Choice
Sunrise Movement at MSU
The F-Word
Young Progressive Federation
University Leadership:
Waded Cruzado, President
Montana University System Board of Regents
Brianne Rogers
Casey Lozar
Joyce Dombrouski
Jeff Southworth
Loren Bough
Norris Blossom
Todd Buchanan
OpenSecrets Data on Montana State University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 89.99% of MSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.01% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
MSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
MSU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Montana State University:
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students' mask mandate protest met with locked doors, expletive-ridden emails from university employees
Students at Montana State University were blocked by police officers and prevented from delivering a petition to the president on September 24. The petition, created by Dylan Dean, a self-described current president of MSU’s Young Americans for Liberty chapter, calls on MSU’s President Waded Cruzado to “revoke her mask mandate policy."