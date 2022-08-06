Video
Campus Profile: Montana State University

Montana State University is a public university in Bozeman. Around 13,287 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Kristopher Anderson | Ohio Campus Correspondent '25
Saturday, August 6, 2022 1:04 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Montana State University (MSU) is a public university in Bozeman. Around 13,287 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

    

Conservative Organizations:

    College Republicans

    Students for Life

    TPUSA

    Young Americans for Liberty

 

Liberal Organizations:

    Campus Climate Coalition

    Diversity & Inclusion Student Commons

    Queer Straight Alliance

    Students for Choice

    Sunrise Movement at MSU

    The F-Word

    Young Progressive Federation

 

University Leadership:

    Waded Cruzado, President

    Montana University System Board of Regents

Brianne Rogers

Casey Lozar

Joyce Dombrouski

Jeff Southworth

Loren Bough

Norris Blossom

Todd Buchanan

 

OpenSecrets Data on Montana State University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 89.99% of MSU employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 10.01% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

MSU has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.

 

 

COVID-19:

MSU is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


Campus Reform stories about Montana State University:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Students' mask mandate protest met with locked doors, expletive-ridden emails from university employees

Students at Montana State University were blocked by police officers and prevented from delivering a petition to the president on September 24. The petition, created by Dylan Dean, a self-described current president of MSU’s Young Americans for Liberty chapter,  calls on MSU’s President Waded Cruzado to “revoke her mask mandate policy."

