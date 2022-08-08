WATCH: Angry White Men





On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about a university’s history department that is offering an ‘Angry White Male Studies’ course.

The University of Kansas will be offering a course in Fall 2022 that will explore the supposed "prominent figure" that is "the angry white male."

Kansas Congressman Ron Estes condemned the class, saying that the class “could pose a Title IX violation by creating a hostile campus environment based on gender.”

Also this week, Campus Reform Correspondent Nicholas Baughman joins the Countdown to discuss a university that spent over $200k on LGBTQ+ initiatives, including a 'gender-affirming closet' and increased access to gender-affirming hormone therapy.

Sturge also discusses inflation and tuition hikes that make life unaffordable for many students, resulting in claims that students are becoming homeless.

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet from Senator Josh Hawley (MO), who was accused of being ‘transphobic’ by University of California, Berkeley Law Professor Khiara M. Bridges.

Hawley questioned Bridges' phrasing of “people with a capacity for pregnancy,” asking her if that would be women, which prompted her accusation.

Watch the episode above for full coverage.

Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter