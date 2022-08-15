Campus Profile: Texas Wesleyan University
Texas Wesleyan University is a private Methodist university in Fort Worth. Around 1,480 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Wesleyan University
Liberal Organizations:
American Association of University Women
Diversity and Inclusion Council
Gay-Straight Alliance
University Leadership:
Frederick G. Slabach, President
Board of Trustees
Larry Anfin
James Richard Barajas
Roy C. Brooks
Tim Bruster
Tim Carter
Susan Coultas
Douglas J. Compton
Karen Cramer
Gary Cumbie
H. Paul Dorman
James E. DuBose
Kerry Getter
Kay Granger
W. Tompie Hall
Marsha McCarty Hilcher
Aslam M. Khan
Glenn O. Lewis
Thomas R. Locke
Nisha (Desai) Lunia
Mark Ma
John Maddux
Louella Baker Martin
Rick McWhorter
Rosa L. Navejar
Chris Nettles
John Terry O'Halloran
David Parker
Greg Phillips
Beverly Powell
Alice Puente
Lowisa Rainwater
Norma Roby
D. Nick Sholars
Lamar E. Smith
Claudia Stepp
Vickie Stevens
Anne Street
Louis E. Sturns
Marc Veasey
Anthony Vinson
Max M. Wayman
Michael Williams
OpenSecrets Data on Texas Wesleyan University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 87.38% of Texas Wesleyan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 12.62% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Texas Wesleyan University.
COVID-19:
Texas Wesleyan University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
