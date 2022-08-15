Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Texas Wesleyan University

Texas Wesleyan University is a private Methodist university in Fort Worth. Around 1,480 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
'Students who identify as conservative face distinctive challenges': report
By Lena Branch  '24
2
UC San Diego hosts segregated orientation
By William Biagini  '24
3
Upcoming courses include Harry Styles, tree climbing, hand puppetry
By Jennifer Nuelle  '24
4
Princeton course accuses ‘far right activists’ of abusing free speech to ‘justify’ hate…
By Logan Dubil  '23
5
Lawmakers want DoD to cut ties with Confucius Institutes
By Alexa Schwerha 
6
ANALYSIS: Planned Parenthood's HS controversy echoes its college campus activism
By Kate Anderson 
Johnathan Wachter '24 | Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 15, 2022 9:59 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Texas Wesleyan University is a private Methodist university in Fort Worth. Around 1,480 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

    

Conservative Organizations:

    Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Wesleyan University

 

Liberal Organizations:

    American Association of University Women

    Diversity and Inclusion Council

    Gay-Straight Alliance

 

University Leadership:

    Frederick G. SlabachPresident

    Board of Trustees

    Larry Anfin

    James Richard Barajas

    Roy C. Brooks

    Tim Bruster

    Tim Carter

    Susan Coultas 

    Douglas J. Compton

    Karen Cramer

    Gary Cumbie

    H. Paul Dorman

    James E. DuBose

    Kerry Getter

    Kay Granger

    W. Tompie Hall

    Marsha McCarty Hilcher

    Aslam M. Khan

    Glenn O. Lewis

    Thomas R. Locke

    Nisha (Desai) Lunia

    Mark Ma

    John Maddux

    Louella Baker Martin

    Rick McWhorter

    Rosa L. Navejar

    Chris Nettles

    John Terry O'Halloran

    David Parker

    Greg Phillips

    Beverly Powell

    Alice Puente

    Lowisa Rainwater

    Norma Roby

    D. Nick Sholars

    Lamar E. Smith

    Claudia Stepp

    Vickie Stevens

    Anne Street

    Louis E. Sturns

    Marc Veasey

    Anthony Vinson

    Max M. Wayman

    Michael Williams

 

OpenSecrets Data on Texas Wesleyan University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 87.38% of Texas Wesleyan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 12.62% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.

 

 

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Texas Wesleyan University.

 

COVID-19:

Texas Wesleyan University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.


Campus Reform stories about Texas Wesleyan University:

Students are demanding their university implement 'microaggression workshops'

The Black Student Association at Texas Wesleyan published a list of demands earlier this month for "a campus climate that is supportive of who we are and actively works to empower us.”  

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this