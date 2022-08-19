Campus Profile: Trinity University
Trinity University is a private university in San Antonio, Texas. Around 2,582 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Trinity University is a private university in San Antonio, Texas. Around 2,582 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
Tigers for Life
Young Americans for Liberty
Young Conservatives of Texas
Liberal Organizations:
Trinity University PRIDE
Trinity Diversity Connection
Trinity Progressives
TU Pro-Choice
Young Democratic Socialists of America
University Leadership:
Vanessa B. Beasley, President
Board of Trustees
Ruth K. Agather
Shari Becker Albright
April Ancira
Erin M. Baker
Annell R. Bay
Ted W. Beneski
Stephen W. Butt
Miles C. Cortez
Cydney C. Donnell
Thomas Evans
Douglas D. Hawthorne
Marshall A. Hess
James T. Hill
Jelynne L. Jamison
E. Carey Joullian
Richard R. Kannwischer
Christopher M. Kinsey
Katherine Wood Klinger
John C. Korbell
Oliver T.W. Lee
Michael Lynd Jr.
Steven P. Mach
Robert S. McClane
Melody B. Meyer
Jeffrey Mueller
Darsh Preet Singh
William Scanlan Jr.
Thomas Schluter
Nicholas A. Severino
Janet St. Clair Dicke
L. Herbert Stumberg
Jessica W. Thorne
Scott W. Tinker
OpenSecrets Data on Trinity University Employee Political Donations
In the 2020 election cycle, 96.42% of Trinity University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.58% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for Trinity University.
COVID-19:
Trinity University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.
Campus Reform stories about Trinity University:
Chick-fil-A controversy feathers out with EPIC response from US congressman
A Texas congressman wrote a thank you letter to Trinity University’s administration for keeping Chick-fil-A as a vendor in the campus dining hall after the student government attempted to ban it.
VETO: Student gov. denies conservative group funding to host Heather Mac Donald
The student government at Trinity University unanimously voted against funding for a speaker event hosted by a conservative group, taking issue with the content the speaker planned to present.