Campus Profile: Trinity University

Trinity University is a private university in San Antonio, Texas. Around 2,582 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Courtney Cochico '24 | Minnesota Campus Correspondent
Friday, August 19, 2022 4:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

   

    

Conservative Organizations:

    Tigers for Life

    Young Americans for Liberty

    Young Conservatives of Texas

Liberal Organizations:

    Trinity University PRIDE

    Trinity Diversity Connection

    Trinity Progressives

    TU Pro-Choice

    Young Democratic Socialists of America

 University Leadership:

    Vanessa B. Beasley, President

    Board of Trustees

    Ruth K. Agather

    Shari Becker Albright

    April Ancira

    Erin M. Baker

    Annell R. Bay

    Ted W. Beneski

    Stephen W. Butt 

    Miles C. Cortez

    Cydney C. Donnell

    Thomas Evans

    Douglas D. Hawthorne

    Marshall A. Hess 

    James T. Hill 

    Jelynne L. Jamison

    E. Carey Joullian

    Richard R. Kannwischer 

    Christopher M. Kinsey

    Katherine Wood Klinger

    John C. Korbell

    Oliver T.W. Lee    

    Michael Lynd Jr. 

    Steven P. Mach

    Robert S. McClane

    Melody B. Meyer

    Jeffrey Mueller

    Darsh Preet Singh

    William Scanlan Jr.

    Thomas Schluter

    Nicholas A. Severino

    Janet St. Clair Dicke 

    L. Herbert Stumberg

    Jessica W. Thorne

    Scott W. Tinker

OpenSecrets Data on Trinity University Employee Political Donations

 

In the 2020 election cycle, 96.42% of Trinity University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 3.58% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from OpenSecrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for Trinity University.

COVID-19:

Trinity University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about Trinity University:

Chick-fil-A controversy feathers out with EPIC response from US congressman

A Texas congressman wrote a thank you letter to Trinity University’s administration for keeping Chick-fil-A as a vendor in the campus dining hall after the student government attempted to ban it. 


VETO: Student gov. denies conservative group funding to host Heather Mac Donald

The student government at Trinity University unanimously voted against funding for a speaker event hosted by a conservative group, taking issue with the content the speaker planned to present. 

Staff image

