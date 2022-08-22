Video
Campus Countdown: Christian College Loses Transgender Housing Lawsuit

On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about a Christian college that loses their plea to keep men out of women's dorms.

Emily Sturge '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Monday, August 22, 2022 8:00 PM


On this week’s episode of Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Correspondent Emily Sturge speaks about a Christian college that loses their plea to keep men out of women's dorms.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled against the College of the Ozarks's lawsuit against the Biden administration's directive that universities permit student housing based on gender identity.  

The College of the Ozarks is located in Point Lookout, Missouri. 

This outcome will potentially allow students to room with students of the opposite sex at the Christian college.

Also this week, Campus Reform Correspondent Francis Kapper joins the Countdown to discuss $122,000 that went to anti-racism research at a public university.

The University of Michigan's Anti-Racism Collaborative announced that it awarded $122,000 to 27 graduate students whose projects focused on racial equity, racial justice, and racial inequality.

Sturge also discusses a course at Princeton that accuses supposed ‘far right activists’ of abusing free speech to ‘justify’ hate speech.

One of the course’s required readings is the book Is Free Speech Racist?, which argues that '‘free speech’ has been adopted as a primary mechanism for amplifying and re-animating racist ideas and racializing claims.”

Lastly, Sturge discusses a tweet stating “The University of Tennessee has required every school and administrative unit to produce a ‘Diversity Action Plan,’ effectively mandating the creation of hundreds of DEI policies at every level of the university.”

Watch the episode above for full coverage. 

Follow @realemilysturge on Twitter.

