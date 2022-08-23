Democratic students are more likely to avoid rooming with Republicans, study finds

A study finds that many students moving back into their dorms this fall may have selected their roommates based on political preference.

According to a new NBC and Generation Lab study of the class of 2025, nearly half of young Americans admitted they would refuse to live with someone who voted for a member of a different political party.

54% of respondents stated that they would “[p]robably” or “[d]efinitely” live with a member of the opposite political party, while 46% responded that they would "probably not" or "definitely not."

The study found Republican students were more likely than Democrats to room with someone who holds opposing political views.

62% of young Democrats responded they would not room with a member of the Republican party. Only 28% of young Republicans, on the other hand, opted out of sharing a room with a Democrat.

Intolerance grew among the pool of respondents when it came to other aspects of social life.

Of all respondents, 53% of young Americans responded they would not date a member of the opposite party, 63% would not marry across party lines, and 62% would not work for a company that does not share their political values.

[RELATED: 37% of Democrats in college refuse to be friends with a GOP voter]

“We see how decades of high-octane tribalism of previous generations has crystallized into political balkanization among young people today,” Generation Lab Founder Cyrus Beschloss told Campus Reform.

The poll also highlighted college sophomores' views on abortion.

According to the results, 49% of students surveyed stated abortion should be legal without exception, 33% said abortion should be legal in most cases, 14% said it should be illegal in most cases, and only 4% said it should be illegal in all cases.

This semester, students will return to campuses in states that, for the first time in 50 years, will regulate abortion from their legislative chambers. 13 states implemented trigger bans on abortion immediately following the June ruling, and more are expected to institute restrictions.

In light of this, 30% of students admitted that they would consider “changing colleges” if the state does not provide access to abortion.

Regarding the economy, 88% of respondents reported they were “personally” concerned about the rising price of gasoline, rent, and food. The spike in prices follows a summer of spiking inflation, which recently peaked at a historic 9.1% in June.

These numbers suggest that students will be voting largely for Democrats this November.

54% of respondents said they plan to vote for a Democrat candidate in the upcoming midterm election, while a mere 23% plan to vote for a Republican.

[RELATED: WATCH: Students disaffected with Biden ahead of the State of the Union]

As speculation continues over who will run at the top of the ticket in 2024, young Americans vocalized their distinct opposition to another bat for President Joe Biden.

Around 65% of those between 18-24 voted for Biden in 2020, but support for Biden among young people has fallen since. Only 27% of Democrats surveyed in the NBC/Generation Lab poll believe that Biden should run again.

Across the aisle, however, Republican respondents championed President Donald Trump as a hopeful nominee, with 57% stating they would support a third run for office.

Campus Reform spoke with students at the University of Maryland in May about whether or not they would support the incumbent's campaign for a second term. According to the students, Biden is “just not as extreme” as his liberal colleagues.

"Most Young Americans don't actually like Biden. Biden is a Democrat. More young Americans are leftists, they're becoming more radicalized," one student told Campus Reform.

Biden’s current approval rating, which has recovered slightly after a 3-month slide, is 38%.

Campus Reform contacted NBC News and Generation Lab for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @AlexaSchwerha1 on Twitter.