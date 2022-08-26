Opinion
Campus Profile: The King's College

Sophia LaGrasso '25 | Pennsylvania Campus Correspondent
Friday, August 26, 2022 5:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The King’s College is a private Christian college in New York City. Around 555 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

 

Official Political Student Organizations: 

    

    

Conservative Organizations:

    TKC College Republicans

    TKC Students for Life

 

Liberal Organizations:

    The Table

 

University Leadership:

    Stockwell Day, Interim President

    Board of Trustees

    Rodney Bergen

    Rev. Dr. Soon Chung

    Jim Cunningham

    Steve Douglass

    Dr. Marvin P. Kehler

    Henry G. Morriello

    David A. Palomares

    Dr. Susie Wilson

  

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for The King’s College.

 

COVID-19:

The King’s College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 

Staff image

