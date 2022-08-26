Campus Profile: The King's College
The King’s College is a private Christian college in New York City. Around 555 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
The King’s College is a private Christian college in New York City. Around 555 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
TKC College Republicans
TKC Students for Life
Liberal Organizations:
The Table
University Leadership:
Stockwell Day, Interim President
Board of Trustees
Rodney Bergen
Rev. Dr. Soon Chung
Jim Cunningham
Steve Douglass
Dr. Marvin P. Kehler
Henry G. Morriello
David A. Palomares
Dr. Susie Wilson
Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:
There is currently no FIRE rating for The King’s College.
COVID-19:
The King’s College is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.