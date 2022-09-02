Campus Profile: College of the Ozarks

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

College of the Ozarks is a private Christian college in Missouri. Around 1,489 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

College Republicans

Turning Point USA

Young Americans for Freedom

Liberal Organizations:

College Democrats

University Leadership:

Brad Johnson, President

Board of Trustees

William Grover Arnett

L. Doyle Childers

Gary R. Cowherd

Gary W. Creason

General Terrence R. Dake

C. Brent Dishman

Karla R. Eslinger

D. Kevin Hutcheson

Robert E. Jeffries

Julie L. Keeter

Laurie McDonald Bouchard

Shawn M. McKenzie

Jennifer M. Morris

J. Kenneth Raley

Max L. Ruhl

Clark D. Stewart

Larry W. Walther

Gary L. Wortman

OpenSecrets Data on College of the Ozarks Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 77.04% of College of the Ozarks employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 22.96% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for College of the Ozarks.

COVID-19:

College of the Ozarks is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about College of the Ozarks:

Christian college loses plea to keep men out of women's dorms

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit ruled against the College of the Ozarks's (CofO) lawsuit against the Biden administration's directive that universities permit student housing based on gender identity.

UPDATE: Federal judge agrees to expedite religious freedom lawsuit against Biden admin.

A federal judge has agreed to expedite arguments in a lawsuit against the Biden administration by the College of the Ozarks, which claims the government is discriminating against religious schools.







