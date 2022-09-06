Campus Profile: SUNY Brockport

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

SUNY Brockport is a public college in Brockport, New York. Around 6,289 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations:

Conservative Organizations:

Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

Brockport Pride Association

BSG Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee

Men of Color

University Leadership:

Dr. Heidi Macpherson, President

College Council

Justin Crawford

Andrea Guzzetta

Lauren Kelly

Elaine Leshnower

Lesli Myers-Small

Kenneth Pink

Scott Turner

Bridgette Wiefling

Chris Wiest

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

SUNY Brockport has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."

COVID-19:

SUNY Brockport is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about SUNY Brockport:

'We take nothing off the table,' Cop killer urges SUNY Brockport audience to take 'any means necessary' approach

A convicted cop killer invited to speak at SUNY Brockport claimed that black people are facing genocide in America, and stated that while he “abhors violence” he “loves self-preservation” urging his audience to take action to "ensure our survival" "by any means necessary," adding "We take nothing off the table."

University cancels classes ‘out of an abundance of caution’ ahead of cop-killer event

SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson has canceled in-person classes and co-curricular activities at the Western New York school “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of tonight’s controversial event featuring convicted cop killer Jalil Muntaqim.



