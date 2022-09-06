Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: SUNY Brockport

SUNY Brockport is a public college in Brockport, New York. Around 6,289 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Michael Knowles says university that denied his speech 'pretends to be Catholic'
By Kate Anderson 
2
Forget the Gender Unicorn, Genderbread Person is here to explain sexuality
By Addison Pummill  '23
3
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Follow the money to understand why universities went woke
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
4
GIORDANO: In President Biden’s America, those that do the right thing get punished
By Nicholas Giordano 
5
CUNY union President blames ‘white Christian nationalism’ for anti-Semitism on campus
By Abigail Streetman  '23
6
This is how 10 Catholic universities deviate from Church teachings
By Gianfranco Bravo 
Isabella Contopoulo '25 | Florida Campus Correspondent
Tuesday, September 6, 2022 6:30 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

SUNY Brockport is a public college in Brockport, New York. Around 6,289 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

Conservative Organizations:

    Turning Point USA

Liberal Organizations:

    Brockport Pride Association

    BSG Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee

    Men of Color

University Leadership:

    Dr. Heidi Macpherson, President

    College Council

    Justin Crawford

    Andrea Guzzetta

    Lauren Kelly

    Elaine Leshnower

    Lesli Myers-Small

    Kenneth Pink

    Scott Turner

    Bridgette Wiefling

    Chris Wiest 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

SUNY Brockport has been given a green light speech code. According to FIRE, “Green light institutions are those colleges and universities whose policies nominally protect free speech."

 

COVID-19:

SUNY Brockport is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

 Campus Reform stories about SUNY Brockport:

'We take nothing off the table,' Cop killer urges SUNY Brockport audience to take 'any means necessary' approach

A convicted cop killer invited to speak at SUNY Brockport claimed that black people are facing genocide in America, and stated that while he “abhors violence” he “loves self-preservation” urging his audience to take action to "ensure our survival" "by any means necessary," adding "We take nothing off the table."

University cancels classes ‘out of an abundance of caution’ ahead of cop-killer event

SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson has canceled in-person classes and co-curricular activities at the Western New York school “out of an abundance of caution” ahead of tonight’s controversial event featuring convicted cop killer Jalil Muntaqim.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this