Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: The Master's University

The Master’s University is a private Christian university in Santa Clarita, California. Around 1,649 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Michael Knowles says university that denied his speech 'pretends to be Catholic'
By Kate Anderson 
2
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Follow the money to understand why universities went woke
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
3
EXCLUSIVE: Christian college adminstrator calls pro-life students ‘antagonizers’
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
Forget the Gender Unicorn, Genderbread Person is here to explain sexuality
By Addison Pummill  '23
5
GIORDANO: In President Biden’s America, those that do the right thing get punished
By Nicholas Giordano 
6
Radical sex education is now beyond colleges campuses, hitting K-12 curriculum in rural…
By Kate Anderson 
Wallace White '24 | Campus Correspondent
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 9:00 PM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The Master’s University is a private Christian university in Santa Clarita, California. Around 1,649 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

University Leadership:

    Dr. Abner Chou, President

    Board of Directors

    Scott Ardavanis

    Brad Armstrong

    Matt S. Gilbert

    Bryan Hughes

    Jesse Johnson

    George Lawson

    Felix Martin del Campo

    Robert Provost

    George Sanders

    Rod Shackelford

    David van Wingerden

    D. Wismer

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for The Master’s University.

COVID-19:

The Master’s University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about The Master’s University:

WATCH: How to begin in journalism. 'You just have to start.'

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha sat down with California Campus Correspondent Emily Fowler to discuss how she began her media career while in college.

Fowler is a junior at Masters University where she studies music. This summer, Fowler traveled to Arlington, Virginia to intern at Campus Reform.


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this