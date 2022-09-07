Campus Profile: The Master's University

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

The Master’s University is a private Christian university in Santa Clarita, California. Around 1,649 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

University Leadership:

Dr. Abner Chou, President

Board of Directors

Scott Ardavanis

Brad Armstrong

Matt S. Gilbert

Bryan Hughes

Jesse Johnson

George Lawson

Felix Martin del Campo

Robert Provost

George Sanders

Rod Shackelford

David van Wingerden

D. Wismer

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression Rating:

There is currently no FIRE rating for The Master’s University.

COVID-19:

The Master’s University is NOT requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Campus Reform stories about The Master’s University:

WATCH: How to begin in journalism. 'You just have to start.'

Campus Reform Reporter Alexa Schwerha sat down with California Campus Correspondent Emily Fowler to discuss how she began her media career while in college.

Fowler is a junior at Masters University where she studies music. This summer, Fowler traveled to Arlington, Virginia to intern at Campus Reform.



