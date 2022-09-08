Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Correspondents
Alumni
Faculty Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Campus Profile: Eastern Michigan University

Eastern Michigan University is a public university in Ypsilanti. Around 13,527 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Trending
1
Michael Knowles says university that denied his speech 'pretends to be Catholic'
By Kate Anderson 
2
University mandates vaccine for students but not staff
By Grant Hernandez  '24
3
EXCLUSIVE: Christian college adminstrator calls pro-life students ‘antagonizers’
By Alexa Schwerha 
4
ACADEMICALLY SPEAKING: Follow the money to understand why universities went woke
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
5
OPINION: Universities’ financial mismanagement, rising costs are making the student men…
By Jared Gould 
6
GIORDANO: In President Biden’s America, those that do the right thing get punished
By Nicholas Giordano 
Hanna Merrithew '24 | Michigan Campus Correspondent
Thursday, September 8, 2022 11:00 AM

Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.

Eastern Michigan University is a public university in Ypsilanti. Around 13,527 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.

Official Political Student Organizations: 

 

Conservative Organizations: 

    College Republicans

Liberal Organizations:

    College Democrats

    Planned Parenthood Generation Action

    Young Democratic Socialists of America

University Leadership:

    James Smith, President

    Board of Regents

    Dennis M. Beagen

    Michelle Crumm

    Nathan K. Ford

    Michael Hawks

    Eunice Jeffries

    Jessie Kimbrough Marshall

    Chad Newton

    Alexander Simpson

OpenSecrets Data on Eastern Michigan University Employee Political Donations:

In the 2020 election cycle, 84.56% of Eastern Michigan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 15.44% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.

 

Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:

Eastern Michigan University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional. 

 

 

COVID-19:

Eastern Michigan University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.

Campus Reform stories about Eastern Michigan University:

‘I love Abortion,’ dead baby drawn on vandalized pro-life display

Less than 24 hours after students at Eastern Michigan University painted pro-life messages on the campus' Wall of Speech, those messages were reportedly met with mockery and replaced with a drawing of a dead baby and the message “I Love Abortion/ Love, Jesus.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this