Campus Profile: Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Michigan University is a public university in Ypsilanti. Around 13,527 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Campus Reform Campus Profiles evaluate individual American college campuses based on liberal bias, speech codes, and other relevant policies and factors.
Eastern Michigan University is a public university in Ypsilanti. Around 13,527 undergraduate students are enrolled at the university.
Official Political Student Organizations:
Conservative Organizations:
College Republicans
Liberal Organizations:
College Democrats
Planned Parenthood Generation Action
Young Democratic Socialists of America
University Leadership:
James Smith, President
Board of Regents
Dennis M. Beagen
Michelle Crumm
Nathan K. Ford
Michael Hawks
Eunice Jeffries
Jessie Kimbrough Marshall
Chad Newton
Alexander Simpson
OpenSecrets Data on Eastern Michigan University Employee Political Donations:
In the 2020 election cycle, 84.56% of Eastern Michigan University employee donations went to Democratic candidates in federal elections, while 15.44% of donations went to Republican candidates, according to data from Open Secrets.
Foundation for Individual Rights in Education Rating:
Eastern Michigan University has been given a yellow light speech code. According to FIRE, this is due to “at least one university ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.” FIRE also notes that a yellow light policy at a public institution is unconstitutional.
COVID-19:
Eastern Michigan University is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students or employees.
Campus Reform stories about Eastern Michigan University:
‘I love Abortion,’ dead baby drawn on vandalized pro-life display
Less than 24 hours after students at Eastern Michigan University painted pro-life messages on the campus' Wall of Speech, those messages were reportedly met with mockery and replaced with a drawing of a dead baby and the message “I Love Abortion/ Love, Jesus.”