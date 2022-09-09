This university offers tampons in men's restrooms, keeping with national trend

The University of Mount Union (UMU) in Ohio is allegedly sponsoring free tampons and pads in men’s restrooms, according to exclusive images obtained by Campus Reform.

Not all Mount Union students are happy with the addition to campus, however. Campus Reform spoke with members of the university’s Turning Point USA Alliance chapter about the findings.

The chapter was formerly registered with the university, as Campus Reform reported this past May, but lost its club status after making a series of pro-life posts on social media.

[RELATED: These universities are paying for menstrual products in men’s bathrooms]

Chapter President Ally Smrdel told Campus Reform that “by placing these products in men’s restrooms across campus, the university is welcoming any sex into any bathroom.”

“I do not feel safe or comfortable with this at my place of education - especially as a young woman,” she said.

Mason Esterline, Vice President of the chapter, told Campus Reform that the decision flies in the face of biological science.

“Biology and common sense teach us that men cannot ovulate and therefore cannot have a period,” he said. “It’s time that we come back to reality and take the pads out of the men’s restrooms.”

Mount Union is not the only educational institution offering tampons to men.

At Youngstown State University, also located in Ohio, the Student Government Association launched a similar program last year.

[Related: Students on Tampons In Men's Restrooms: 'I Guess They Don't Think']

This March, Campus Reform also reported on Loyola Marymount University, a Catholic university in California, providing tampons in men’s restrooms.

Campus Reform correspondent Emily Fowler interviewed young Americans in Georgetown about this national trend in August.

“It’s really ridiculous,” one interviewee said, arguing that universities are only doing this “for show.”

“It’s just disgusting that we have to…experience this on top of everything else,” another woman expressed to Emily.

The University of Mount Union, Youngstown State University, and Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow @Austin_Browne_ on Twitter.